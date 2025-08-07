Subscribe
Greatness Demands Sacrifice In The Thrilling Trailer For ‘HIM’

Marlon Wayans Shows Tyriq Withers That Greatness Demands Sacrifice In The Thrilling Trailer For ‘HIM’

Published on August 7, 2025

'Him' Assets
Source: Courtesy / Universal Pictures

We finally got the official trailer for one of the most anticipated films of the year, HIM. Continue reading to check out the preview of the latest Jordan Peele-produced project.

HIM stars former college wide receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer), as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White. But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

'Him' Assets
Source: Courtesy / Universal Pictures

In addition to Withers and Wayans (Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Scary Movie, White Chicks), the film also stars Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move), Tim Heidecker (Bridesmaids, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Us), Jim Jefferies (Legit, The Jim Jefferies Show, The 1% Club), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts

The sports horror film is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks, Flatbush Misdemeanors, Joe vs. Carole). Jordan Peele (Monkeypaw Productions), Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson produced the film while David Kern and Kate Oh served as executive producers.

As we patiently wait for the September 19th release date, check out the official HIM trailer below. Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

