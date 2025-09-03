Subscribe
Entertainment

Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement

Less than a month after going public with new girlfriend Alexis, Senator Cory Booker has now announced the pair are engaged.

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Calif. Democratic convention
Carlin Stiehl

When it comes to finding love, sometimes you can’t let one failed attempt keep you down for too long. Take, for example, the good Senator Cory Booker. Following his split from a highly-publicized relationship with actress Rosario Dawson back in 2022, Booker didn’t go down for the count and decided to put himself back out there a few years later. What developed soon after was a new, albeit way more discreet relationship with his current girlfriend, Alexis Lewis—we’re sorry, his soon-to-be wife!

The Jersey-raised Democrat officially announced his engagement to Alexis today (September 2) in an Instagram post that is literally all smiles.

RELATED: Congrats! Coco Jones And NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Announce Engagement

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” Booker wrote passionately about his fiancée in the IG announcement (seen above), going on to add, “She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.” Describing himself as “savoring the soul-affirming wonder” of even thinking about calling Alexis his wife, it’s quite clear the Senator is smitten.

Most find themselves either just finding out that Cory and Rosario aren’t still together or surprised he was in a relationship at all. Last month, during an interview with The Washington Examiner, Booker “inadvertently” revealed he was dating. Take a look below at how the outlet describes his big reveal:

“He recounted one story in which his current girlfriend, Alexis Lewis, asked him to open his ‘For You’ page on one of their first dates.

‘I sort of held my breath as I opened it up, and she could see that I’m a nerd who loves food videos, animal videos,’ Booker said.

‘It was just a funny moment, because I never thought of it through the dating lens, but here it is, you know, a year and a half later, and we’re still together,’ Booker added of Lewis, disclosing that the two share a place together in Washington.”

Based on the brief information provided, the relationship would have started sometime between late 2023 and early 2024. Add the fact that they already live together, and it might be the perfect recipe for a good thing. Perhaps there’s something to be said for keeping people out of your business until you’re ready for things to be revealed.

Congrats and good luck, Senator!

See what many are saying on social media below about the engagement announcement of Senator Cory Booker and his now-fiancée, Alexis Lewis:

Cory Booker has a type

via @mistergeezy

everybody saying cory booker got engaged so he can run for president is so LOL

via @kadyccox

Cory Booker finding someone that looks like his ex Rosario Dawson is wild. Congratulations 🎉 on the engagement champ 🫵🏽

via @SinnamonCouture

Cory Booker entering a committed relationship is to him what ending Clyburn’s fish fry is to any other candidate

via @freedlander

Words can’t express how happy I am for my brother ⁦@CoryBooker⁩ and my soon-to-be sister-in-love, Alexis! Congratulations on your engagement! Wishing you both a lifetime of joy and love!

@harrisonjaime

Congrats to Cory Booker on his engagement to Alexis Lewis! Wishing you both all the best @CoryBooker! 💕

via @themoneycoach

Cory Booker ain’t have no got damn girlfriend. Fuck outta here.

via @sagebeatlove_

Safe to say Cory Booker is going all in for the presidential nomination in 2028

via @j_ythomas

A Cory Booker engagement ring…

What? You lose the wrapper off the bubblegum cigar?

via @armatusG

Cory Booker to the post….. 😂😂

via @reesetheone1

SEE ALSO:

Op-Ed: Cory Booker Talks Like A Fighter—But Votes Like A Friend

Hand Clap For Cory Booker, But The Biggest Applause Goes To The Base That Pushed Him


Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related Tags

Cory Booker

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Members of the U.S. National Guard patrol Union Station,...
Politics

Trump Is Using Black And Brown Cities To Build A New Plantation Economy For MAGA America

St Pete Pier At Saint Petersburg In Florida United States.
News

Florida Pastors Arrested While Praying Over ‘Black History Matters’ Mural That Gov. Ron DeSantis Ordered Removed

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In NYC
News

Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Will Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom…Because Of Course He Will

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge
News

Louisiana GOP Wants Supreme Court To Repeal Provision In Voting Rights Act That Prohibits Racial Gerrymandering

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Rural Studio architecture, Newbern, Alabama
News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern, Alabama

2025 US Open - Day 4
Sports

What Happened Between Taylor Townsend And Jelena Ostapenko During The US Open?

Zaquan Shaquez Jamison
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close