The Legacy Of George Floyd: 1 Life That Sparked A Global Movement

Today (Oct. 14) marks what would have been George Perry Floyd Jr.’s 52nd birthday. It’s a powerful reminder that his life continues to resonate far beyond his tragic death. Read more about his legacy and how his life sparked a global movement.

Floyd’s passing on May 25, 2020, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer ignited protests that reshaped conversations about policing, race, and accountability both in the United States and around the globe.

George Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and later raised in Houston’s Third Ward. According to the Source, those who knew him described him as gentle, tall, and introspective. He was a father, brother, and person striving to uplift his community. When George moved to Minneapolis, he worked various jobs while staying connected to his faith and the people around him.

The video of Floyd’s last minutes — where he repeated “I can’t breathe” as an officer pressed a knee on his neck — became a catalyst for change. The footage spread instantly and globally, fueling outrage and collective action. The day after his death, large-scale protests began. CBS News reports that George Floyd’s death ultimately evolved into the most sustained racial justice movement in recent history.

Across all 50 U.S. states and more than 60 countries, people of all backgrounds rallied under the Black Lives Matter banner. Statues came down, streets were renamed, and demands for police reform echoed in legislatures around the world. His name became a rallying cry. A name that joined the legacies of others lost to racial injustice, such as Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and an endless list of other names.

George Floyd’s legacy is preserved through ongoing advocacy, memorials, and civic institutions. The George Floyd Memorial Foundation supports equity, education, and reform in underserved communities. On his birthday, supporters and activists pause to reflect on the progress made and recommit to the pursuit of change. In 2023, President Biden commemorated his 50th birthday by declaring that Floyd “changed the world” and calling for renewed efforts in policing reform.

Yet, five years later, sustaining that momentum has proven challenging. A Reuters report notes that many governmental and private sector commitments to racial justice have been scaled back or abandoned. Even so, activists, families, and communities continue to organize and push forward, asserting that Floyd’s life demanded more than mournful remembrance. Instead, it demands lasting change.

On this birthday, we honor George Floyd as a man whose life continues to push us toward truth, equity, and justice. His legacy is not finished.

Happy Birthday, George Floyd.

