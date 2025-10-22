Subscribe
Bison ONE Newsroom

Dripped In Legacy: CultureCon, One Image At A Time

Howard photojournalist Logan Johns takes viewers inside the pulse of Black artistry at CultureCon in Brooklyn, New York.

Published on October 22, 2025

When I walked into this year’s CultureCon in Brooklyn, New York, the first thing I noticed wasn’t the stage or the sponsors; it was the people. Everywhere I turned, color, texture, and confidence filled the space. Metallic two pieces glimmered under the sunlight. Denim streetwear moved with ease, and monochrome looks made the concrete feel like a runway. What struck me most wasn’t just the fashion; it was the energy. This was Black creativity in motion, unapologetic and alive.

As a journalism student at Howard University, I set out to document what makes this gathering more than a pop-up or influencer meet-up. Through my lens, I wanted to capture how Black designers, thinkers, and everyday creatives turn self-expression into a statement of pride and power. My photo essay isn’t just about trends, it’s about a culture that keeps reinventing itself and a generation that knows how to turn visibility into legacy.

Each frame tells its own story.

There’s a man in a rust-colored trench coat standing against a brick wall, calm and unbothered, as if the city itself were watching him, a woman in a cream suit with her curls that look like a halo. She looks directly into my camera with no fear, just presence. Another figure in a rainbow hat laughs mid-step, joy spilling across the frame. Each person I photographed reminded me that fashion isn’t just about what we wear. It’s about how we claim space.

I watched creators with tripods and ring lights document the day in real time, recording interviews, snapping selfies, and editing Reels between conversations. There was something powerful about seeing Black storytellers telling their own stories, on their own terms. For a few hours, the usual noise of social media turned into something purer: community.

Designers showcased handmade pieces that blended culture and craft. I saw crochet, leather, and upcycled denim. Every stitch looked intentional. For me, this was proof that sustainability and creativity can coexist. 

But the deeper story wasn’t in the clothes. It was in the feeling. In every smile and nod of recognition between strangers. In the laughter that rippled through the crowd. In the way people paused to compliment one another’s fits, like it was ritual. CultureCon, I realized, is where being seen becomes an act of solidarity.

As the day went on, I kept shooting faces, gestures, and motion. By the end, my camera roll felt like a tapestry of ambition and artistry. These weren’t just portraits. They were declarations.

Through my lens, I learned that Black culture doesn’t wait to be defined by anyone else. It defines itself boldly, beautifully, again and again.

Logan Johns is a photographer and journalism major at Howard University. He plans to pursue a career in broadcast or photojournalism. He can be reached on Instagram at @lcbj_

