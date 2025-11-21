Subscribe
Close
News

Pras Michel Sentenced To 14 Years In Campaign Donation Case

Pras Michel Sentenced To 14 Years In Illegal Campaign Donation Case

Pras Michel of Fugees fame reportedly worked on behalf of a foreign government to influence the 2012 presidential election.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Rapper Pras Michel Goes On Trial For Conspiracy Charges In Washington, D.C.

Pras Michel was sentenced to 14 years behind bars in his illegal campaign donation case, in which he is accused of working on behalf of a foreign government to influence the 2012 presidential election. Pras Michel’s sentencing was originally reported as being delayed until October so that the rapper and businessman could complete surgery.

As reported by NPR, Pras Michel, 52, appeared in a federal court in Washington, D.C., to hear the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly. According to accounts from the outlet, the Fugees rapper remained stoic as the sentence was read.

Michel was embroiled in a scheme involving Malaysian billionaire Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, who allegedly gave Michel over $120 million. Michel was charged with using those funds to funnel donations to President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign bid through straw donations. Michel also tried to use his influence to stop a Justice Department investigation of Low and was slapped with charges of witness tampering and perjury.

The trial also saw testimony from Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who saw his film The Wolf of Wall Street partially bankrolled by Low.

As previously reported by NewsOne in 2023:

In April, Michel (commonly known simply as Pras) was found guilty of 10 counts related to a major conspiracy plot against the U.S. government in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

Michel faced multiple counts over the failed plan to help Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to high-profile U.S. officials, including former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

During the trial, Rolling Stone reported that Pras testified he voluntarily met with FBI agents on multiple occasions about Americans being held hostage in China. Pras was deemed an informant after acknowledging the meetings, but his team insisted that he was never an official informant

Michel’s attorneys claim that Low gave their client the money for reasons far less nefarious than tampering with an election.

“Low’s motivation for giving Mr. Michel money to donate was not so that he could achieve some policy objective. Instead, Low simply wanted to obtain a photograph with himself and then-President Obama,” Michel’s attorneys wrote in a statement.

Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg says he plans to appeal the conviction on behalf of Pras Michel.

SEE ALSO:

Pras’ Lawyer Hopeful Despite Guilty Verdict

Rapper Pras Sues 50 Cent And Kyrie Irving

Pras Michel Sentenced To 14 Years In Illegal Campaign Donation Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

Barack Obama Jho Low Low Taek Jho Pras Michel

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
DHS Secretary Noem Holds Press Conference In Bradenton, Florida
News

DHS Posts Video Claiming It’s A ‘Lie’ That America Is A ‘Nation Of Immigrants’

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Opinion

Klay Thompson Checks Patrick Beverly And Jason Williams Over Crude Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Increased safety following Texas school shooting
News

Southern California Cop Intervenes As Plainclothes ICE Agent Pulls Gun On Civilian Driver

Pop Culture

Hoopin’, Hollerin’, And The Continued Disrespect Of Black Women 

Sports

Pat McAfee And Stephen A. Smith Prove That You Don’t Have To ‘Stick To Sports’ At ESPN If You Favor ‘The Right’

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

African American couple quarrel family ethnic angry furious boyfriend screaming shouting depressed girlfriend sitting bed fight breakup crisis marriage dating divorce argument at home bedroom evening
News

A Chicago Community Pulled Up To Whup Children Who’ve Already Been Destroyed

Antavis Johnson Florida - white racist
News

White Florida Couple Charged With Assault After Making Racial Threats Against Black Project Manager

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close