Stephen Miller Dreams Of A White Nationalist Christmas

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Over the last week, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has been on X, telling us he’s a white nationalist without explicitly telling us he’s a white nationalist. Instead of coming right out and tweeting something like, “Make America whites only again by kicking out the Black and brown foreigners,” Miller has been sharing with us his reimagining of an America where “third world” refugees never existed, and white Americans live in their Caucasian utopia built on the achievements of white people, which, of course, has zero ties to global colonization, the intentional destabalization of foreign governments, or the Western plundering of natural resources from the aforementioned “third world” nations.

Apparently, it all started around Christmas, when Miller was watching Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra’s 1967 Family Christmas Show with his children, and decided to share with the world that the special had him dreaming of a white supremacist Christmas free of immigrants, except the ones from white nations, I guess.

“Watched the Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas with my kids,” Miller tweeted, without bothering to elaborate on why listening to Martin and Sinatra sing Christmas songs automatically had him thinking about how much he hates non-white immigrants.

Folks on social media were quick to point out the fact that Miller was using the children of immigrants to bolster his anti-immigrant bigotry.

From AL.com:

“This is how stupid Stephen Miller is: Both Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra were children of immigrants. Dean Martin didn’t even begin to learn english until he was 5,” tweeted liberal influencer Brian Krassenstein. “Imagine watching a show with your kids and trying to figure out ways to use it to attack immigrants who are in need on Christmas day.” “Dean Martin was born Dino Paul Crocetti and gave himself a stage name because of braindead xenophobes like Stephen. Sinatra was also a child of Italian immigrants. Imagine watching them and thinking immigrants didn’t build the culture you fetishize today,” added Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikki McCann Ramirez. “The parents of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin (b. Dino Crocetti) were immigrants from ‘third world’ parts of Italy. In the U.S., various Sinatras and Crocettis had occasional run-ins with the law. They were the kinds of immigrants Stephen Miller would have been eager to deport,” said Bill Kristol, editor at large of the anti-Trump media organization The Bulwark.

But Miller wasn’t quite done reinforcing the white supremacist skinhead stereotype with that one post. On Sunday, he continued his digital Klan speech by listing the achievements of white Americans, pretending those achievements happened within a red, white and blue vacuum, completely divorced from advancements across the globe and suggesting that “America (and the West)” was derailed from making the “modern world look like our ancestors imagined it”—seemingly referring only to Caucasian “ancestors” from Europe—because the Western world “spent subsequent generations engaged in a vast, consuming project of self-loathing, self-denigration and the redistribution of our national resources to the states and peoples of the undeveloped world.”

Once again, most people who responded to Miller’s racist, xenophobic, and ahistorical idiocy did so by pointing out that Miller himself is only here due to immigration, and that the West built itself by stealing far more natural resources from what he calls the third world than it ever redistributed.

Still, Miller would not be deterred from spreading the white nationalist gospel, so he requested that someone write a history book full of alternative facts that exist in a world where colonizers and their descendants never had to deal with people from nations on which it built its vast wealth.

“Someone should write an alternate historical novel where Americans are the first to master the automobile, the first in flight, the first to harness the atom, the first to land on the moon—but just keep going and never open our borders to the entire third world for sixty years,” he wrote.

Again, the fine folks on X were there to inform Miller that he doesn’t know WTF he’s talking about.

So, basically, it’s safe to say that Stephen Miller’s Christmas spirit dons a KKK robe instead of gay apparel.

Seriously, TF is wrong with that guy?

SEE ALSO:

Stephen Miller Faces Blacklash After Citing Trump’s ‘Plenary Authority’ On CNN Interview

MAGA Racists Predictably Melt Down Over Muslim NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani’s Win



