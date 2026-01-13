Subscribe
Don Lemon Slams Stephen A. For Cozying Up To White People

Don Lemon Slams Stephen A. Smith For 'Making Excuses For White People'

Stephan A. Smith is once again facing criticism from one of his peers. Don Lemon has accused him of making excuses for White people and more.

Published on January 13, 2026
Amazon's "Heads Of State" World Premiere
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Stephen A. Smith is once again facing criticism from one of his peers. Don Lemon has accused him of making excuses for White people and more.

As per The Grio, Don Lemon did not hold back on a recent episode of his The Don Lemon Show. During a segment with Reecie Colbert and Clay Cane, he addressed Stephen A. Smith for what he believes to be playing too nice with White media. “Stephen A. Smith has just been a disappointment,” he started. “Look, I try not to try to criticize, especially Black men or Black people in general, but Stephen A. Smith goes off and talks about sh-t that he has no idea about.”

Don Lemon went on to add that the sports analyst has a history of going on White-hosted shows and throwing Black people under the bus. “He has no facts. He goes on these white boy, right-wing podcasts or on his own show and goes off about Black people and things for which he has no clue,” he explained. “It’s just shocking to me, this sort of cozying up to White people, and it’s got to be for the money,” Don continued. “If I became a Black conservative, I would be rich! Or a gazillionaire. Or if I went on to bash Black people just to bash Black them, and it seems that’s become his stock-in-trade to make excuses for White people and cozy up to people like Megyn Kelly!” The former CNN host doubled down on his stance to close his argument. “He’s one of those Black people that White people think Black people like, and we don’t. Stephen A. Smith does not represent us.”

This is not the first time Stephen A. Smith has been called out by others in the media. Pundits and commentators, such as comedian Godfrey and Dr. Umar Johnson, have called Smith’s behavior “coon-ish” when discussing topics ranging from his comments on the O.J. Simpson tribute to his general on-air persona.

You can see Don Lemon discuss Stephen A. Smith below.

Don Lemon Slams Stephen A. Smith For ‘Making Excuses For White People’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

