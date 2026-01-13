Subscribe
Top 10 Housing Markets For First-Time Buyers In 2026

According to recent studies by Realtor.com, these 10 markets provide a manageable path to homeownership for first-time buyers

Published on January 13, 2026
  • Top 10 cities stand out for affordability, amenities, and economic stability.
  • Buyers can find viable paths to homeownership by focusing on lower-priced markets with strong local economies.
  • Experts emphasize the importance of location in shaping the trade-offs of home buying.
Aerial photo over Seneca Lake and the City of Geneva New York
Source: TW Farlow / Getty

The housing market in 2026 offers promising opportunities for first-time homebuyers, with several cities standing out for their affordability, amenities, and economic stability. According to recent studies by Realtor.com and the National Association of REALTORS®, these markets provide a manageable path to homeownership, even amid rising home prices and mortgage rates.

Top 10 Housing Markets for First-Time Buyers in 2026

  1. Rochester, NY
    • Median listing price: $139,900
    • Median income (ages 25-34): $48,617
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 19.1%
    • Known for its affordability and strong local amenities, Rochester tops the list as a haven for first-time buyers.
  2. Harrisburg, PA
    • Median listing price: $151,999
    • Median income: $51,285
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 19.7%
    • Harrisburg combines affordability with a growing job market, making it a prime choice for young professionals.
  3. Granite City, IL
    • Median listing price: $119,000
    • Median income: $62,621
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 12.6%
    • This Illinois city offers some of the lowest housing costs relative to income, ideal for budget-conscious buyers.
  4. Birmingham, AL
    • Median listing price: $148,950
    • Median income: $47,647
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 20.8%
    • Birmingham’s vibrant culture and affordable housing make it a standout in the South.
  5. North Little Rock, AR
    • Median listing price: $170,000
    • Median income: $53,258
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 21.2%
    • With its small-town charm and urban amenities, North Little Rock is a hidden gem for first-time buyers.
  6. Syracuse, NY
    • Median listing price: $169,900
    • Median income: $51,436
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 22%
    • Syracuse offers a balance of affordability and quality of life, with strong community ties.
  7. Baltimore, MD
    • Median listing price: $223,900
    • Median income: $62,982
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 23.6%
    • Baltimore’s urban appeal and relatively affordable housing make it a top contender.
  8. St. Louis Park, MN
    • Median listing price: $375,000
    • Median income: $98,036
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 25.4%
    • This Minneapolis suburb offers higher-priced homes but compensates with strong incomes and amenities.
  9. Pittsburgh, PA
    • Median listing price: $249,000
    • Median income: $70,226
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 23.6%
    • Pittsburgh’s robust job market and cultural scene attract many first-time buyers.
  10. Garfield Heights, OH
    • Median listing price: $140,000
    • Median income: $54,007
    • Share of income spent on mortgage: 17.2%
    • This Ohio city combines affordability with proximity to Cleveland’s job market.

Expert Insights

Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com, emphasizes the importance of location: “Where you buy can not only influence how soon you can take that step—it can shape the tradeoffs that home buying requires.” Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com, adds, “Truly affordable markets have become harder to find, especially for younger households. These cities stand out for offering a viable path to ownership.”

Key Takeaways

While affordability remains a challenge in many parts of the U.S., these markets demonstrate that first-time homeownership is still achievable. By focusing on cities with lower median home prices and strong local economies, buyers can find opportunities to enter the housing market without compromising on quality of life.

