Optometry Careers Attract More Black Professionals Than Ever

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Black professionals are entering careers in optometry in greater numbers than at any point in the profession’s history, and the reason is the pipeline driving that is more organized and better funded than it’s ever been. For decades, Black optometrists have been significantly underrepresented, with only 2% of practicing optometrists identifying as Black, according to the AOA. That number is moving, driven by mentorship programs, HBCU pipelines, and a growing awareness that eye care deserts disproportionately affect Black communities.

If you’ve been considering eye care as a career, here’s what the field looks like now and what it takes to build a practice of your own.

Why are more Black professionals pursuing careers in optometry?

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The representation push in optometry isn’t happening by accident. Organizations like the National Optometric Association, which was founded during the Civil Rights Movement to advance diversity in eye care, and the Black EyeCare Perspective have spent years building infrastructure that makes it easier for Black students to enter the profession. According to Noodle, there has been a 50% increase in African American optometry students since the 2017-18 academic year, which is a shift now beginning to show in the workforce.

The stakes go beyond representation for its own sake. According to the National Eye Institute, Black Americans are at a higher risk for glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts, and experience some of the highest rates of blindness and vision loss due to eye disease in the country. Choosing a career in optometry as a Black professional means entering a field where your presence directly improves outcomes in communities that need it most.

The 13% Promise

The 13% Promise is a pledge taken by optometry schools, industry partners, and eye care businesses to achieve 13% representation of African Americans in school enrollment, faculty, and leadership. According to the AOA, the goal reflects the share of Black Americans in the U.S. population. Johnson & Johnson Vision led the way as the first major eye health company to sign the 13% Promise pledge.

Black EyeCare Perspective

Black EyeCare Perspective operates the only national pre-optometry club recognized by the Association of Schools and Colleges in Optometry, with over 250 members. The organization has awarded more than $100,000 in grants and scholarships and built mentorship pipelines specifically for HBCU students. Women in Optometry reports that the class of 2025, the first group mentored through the program, graduated last year, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s efforts to strengthen the pipeline.

What are the optometry school requirements?

Most optometry programs require applicants to complete at least 90 semester hours of undergraduate study, though most successful applicants hold a four-year degree, along with the Optometry Admission Test. The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that optometrists complete a four-year Doctor of Optometry degree after undergraduate study, bringing the total commitment to roughly seven to eight years before licensure. Every state requires optometrists to be licensed, with continuing education required for renewal.

The path is demanding, but the career stability on the other end is real. The BLS projects optometrist employment to grow 8% from 2024 to 2034, significantly faster than the average for all occupations, with about 2,400 openings expected each year. The median annual wage for optometrists was $134,830 in May 2024.

Optometry school prerequisites

Most programs require coursework in biology, general and organic chemistry, physics, psychology, and other subjects. Strong OAT performance matters, and many programs weigh clinical experience, such as shadowing a Black optometrist before applying, which adds credibility to your application and opens a mentorship connection that can carry through your entire career.

Opening your own practice

Private practice ownership is one of the most financially meaningful paths in optometry, and for Black optometrists, it carries an additional layer of community impact. According to Review of Optometry, private practices’ share of the optometric workforce fell from 51% to 41% between 2017 and 2024, meaning independent ownership is less crowded than it used to be. That shift creates real opportunity for Black optometrists who want to plant roots in their communities rather than work for a corporate chain.

How to Open An Optometry Practice is a dedicated resource for new optometrists navigating the business, licensing, and financial planning steps of launching an independent office from the ground up.

What is the career outlook for optometrists?

The outlook is strong across every major indicator. The BLS projects 8% job growth for optometrists through 2034, driven by an aging population, rising diabetes rates, and increased screen use across all age groups. According to U.S. News, optometrists earned an average salary of $140,940 in 2024, and the profession ranks among the top healthcare jobs for work-life balance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to become an optometrist?

According to the BLS, becoming a licensed optometrist takes about seven to eight years, including three to four years of undergraduate studies plus a four-year Doctor of Optometry program. Some optometrists complete an optional one-year residency to specialize in areas like pediatric optometry or ocular disease.

Is optometry a good career for Black professionals?

The combination of job security, competitive salary, and genuine community impact makes optometry a strong career choice. Black optometrists are disproportionately represented in underserved communities relative to their overall numbers, meaning those who enter the profession fill a real access gap. Organizations like the National Optometric Association and Black EyeCare Perspective provide professional community and support throughout the career path.

Can optometrists own their own practice?

Yes, and many do. According to the Review of Optometry, 41% of the optometric workforce operated in private practice as of 2024. The AOA’s practice ownership resources walk through key steps, including evaluating locations, securing financing, reviewing lease terms, and managing the transition, providing the practical groundwork every prospective owner needs before opening.

Careers in optometry are opening up for Black professionals.

Careers in optometry are more accessible to Black professionals than at any point in the profession’s history, and the infrastructure to support that pipeline is real and growing. From mentorship programs to HBCU outreach to dedicated scholarship funding, the doors into the profession are wider than they’ve ever been. Whether your path leads to clinical practice, specialty care, or independent ownership, optometry offers stability, income, and community connection worth building a career around.

Continue reading for more insights on career, culture, and community tailored to Black professionals looking to make a difference.

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