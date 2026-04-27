Source: Photo via KSAT / Alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter Cole Tomas Allen.

More information has emerged about the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, allegedly identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California. According to a press conference held Saturday by Metropolitan Police Department official Jeffery Carroll, Allen attempted to force his way past a U.S. Secret Service security checkpoint at the Washington Hotel on April 25, where the event took place.

The dinner was a gathering centered on “freedom of speech,” President Donald Trump, who was rushed to safety during the incident, mentioned earlier during the briefing.

Authorities say Cole Allen was carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and “multiple knives” when he tried to breach the checkpoint. As Secret Service agents moved to stop him, gunfire erupted. One agent was struck in the bulletproof vest and later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Allen was taken into custody and transported to a local facility for evaluation; he was not injured during the confrontation. Investigators are now working to determine what motivated the attack. Here’s what we know about the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter.

What we know about the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter Cole Tomas Allen.

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According to information obtained by CNN, Allen attended the California Institute of Technology from 2013 to 2017, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile. During that time, he participated in the school’s Christian Fellowship organization and its Nerf Club. After graduating, he worked part-time as a teacher at C2 Education, a tutoring and test-preparation company, which named him “teacher of the month” in December 2024, based on its social media posts. He was also a video game developer and the creator of Bohrdom, a “skill-based” fighting game derived from a chemistry model, per the project’s website.

In recent years, Allen became involved in political activism. His sister, who lives in Rockville, Maryland, told authorities he joined “The Wide Awakes,” a leftist group whose name references anti-slavery activists from the 1860s who supported Abraham Lincoln’s presidential campaign, according to CNN.

Allen allegedly left behind a note expressing his disdain for the Trump administration, authorities say.

Investigators believe Allen was targeting members of the Trump administration. That assessment appears to align with findings from Allen’s social media activity and a letter he left behind reports indicate. Authorities are analyzing a message allegedly sent by Allen before the attack to understand better how he went from being a respected teacher to an assassin.

The note begins, “Let me start off by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused,” and was reportedly sent to family members. In it, Allen expressed political anger and stated his intention to target administration officials, adding, “I don’t expect forgiveness.”

His sister told law enforcement that Allen increasingly made radical statements as he became more deeply involved in left-wing activism in Los Angeles. During that time, he also acquired firearms and frequently practiced at a shooting range. Allen also apologized to his parents, students and colleagues for the attack and allegedly expressed his disdain for the Trump administration.

“I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done,” he reportedly penned. He added, “I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary.”

Authorities say those statements escalated into action in the days leading up to the incident. Allen traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to Washington, D.C., where he checked into the Washington Hotel.

He was allegedly armed with a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun, according to investigators. He purchased both firearms legally. Before the attack, he allegedly sent family members a statement referring to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and expressing anti-Trump views. The note outlined several grievances, including anger over detention camp conditions and language appearing to label Trump a “traitor.”

Authorities said Allen’s writings “clearly stated he wanted to target administration officials.”

Regarding the timeline, law enforcement sources told CBS News that Allen had checked into the hotel on Friday, the day before the event. Surveillance footage reportedly shows him leaving his 10th-floor room dressed in black and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and several knives in a bag.

Investigators say he used an interior stairwell to avoid heavily monitored areas of the hotel, emerging near the foyer leading to the dinner’s red carpet, just yards from an access point to the ballroom. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers confronted and tackled him shortly afterward.

Authorities have since recovered Allen’s cellphone and other electronic devices and are seeking search warrants to examine them. While Allen is not cooperating with investigators, individuals who knew him are reportedly providing information.

Allen allegedly called Trump a “r*pist” in his letter.

During an interview on 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump praised law enforcement’s rapid response to the incident but also criticized the media. When journalist Norah O’Donnell read a passage from Allen’s letter, which allegedly read, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, r*pist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Trump responded sharply, saying O’Donnell “should be ashamed” and adding, “You shouldn’t be reading that on 60 Minutes, you’re a disgrace.”

He continued, “I’m not a r*pist. I didn’t r*pe anybody. Excuse me, I’m not a pedophile,” Trump said. “You read that crap from some sick person I got associated with, stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated.”

Allen is expected to appear in court Monday, according to the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro. He faces two charges, including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

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