James Talarico Unveils Plan To Tackle The Black Maternal Mortality Crisis

Proposal aims to tackle disproportionate maternal mortality impact on Black women through federal maternity leave and strengthened review committees.

Plan expands healthcare access by extending Medicare, restoring ACA credits, and requiring 12-month Medicaid coverage for pregnant and postpartum women.

Overturning of Roe v. Wade has intensified maternal health crisis, with abortion restrictions limiting access to essential reproductive healthcare services.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

On Mother’s Day, James Talarico unveiled a sweeping policy proposal aimed at addressing the maternal health crisis in the United States, with a particular focus on supporting pregnant and postpartum Black women and reducing the alarming racial disparities in maternal mortality rates. According to theGrio, the plan includes nationwide paid maternity leave legislation, expanded maternal health research, improved data collection, and broader healthcare access for Black mothers nationwide.

“I’m proud to announce our comprehensive plan to tackle the maternal mortality crisis — an issue that has disproportionately impacted Black women in Texas and across the country for far too long,” said Talarico, who is seeking to flip Texas’ U.S. Senate seat for Democrats for the first time in more than three decades, on Sunday.

To confront the disproportionate impact of maternal mortality on Black women, Talarico’s proposal would guarantee paid leave for new mothers through federal maternity leave legislation while strengthening maternal mortality review committees (MMRCs) in every state. The plan also calls for increased provider training and better research investments to help healthcare professionals identify and treat the communities most at risk. Talarico says policymakers must have accurate data and culturally informed healthcare practices to address disparities impacting Black women effectively.

The proposal further expands on healthcare access by extending Medicare eligibility to Americans of all ages and restoring Affordable Care Act tax credits. It would also require states to extend Medicaid coverage for pregnant and postpartum women for up to 12 months after childbirth. In addition, the plan seeks to expand federal grant programs that educate women about healthcare options and connect them with critical prenatal and postpartum resources.

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes. But it’s preventable.

In the United States, Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, often because their pain, concerns, and symptoms are dismissed or minimized within the healthcare system. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, systemic racism and medical bias continue to play a major role in these preventable deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths could be prevented with proper medical care, culturally competent support, and informed birth planning.

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Advocates say the crisis is worsened by limited access to maternity care. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, more than 2.2 million women of childbearing age live in counties without maternity care services. Restrictions on doulas, midwives, and birth centers in some states have further reduced care options for expectant mothers. Insurance coverage also remains a barrier, as both Medicaid and private insurance plans often fail to cover essential maternal health services. Reports of mistreatment during maternity care are also widespread, with 1 in 6 women reporting poor treatment during pregnancy and childbirth. For women of color, that number rises to nearly 1 in 4.

The dismantling of Roe v. Wade has intensified this issue.

The maternal health crisis has intensified in the wake of the 2022 overturning of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which dismantled federal abortion protections established under Roe v. Wade. Studies have shown that Black women in states with abortion bans face significantly higher risks during pregnancy and childbirth. Since the ruling, many states have enacted strict abortion bans or severe restrictions, limiting access not only to abortion care but also to miscarriage management, emergency pregnancy treatment, and broader reproductive healthcare services.

Healthcare experts warn that these restrictions are contributing to physician shortages as doctors leave states with abortion bans over concerns about legal consequences and limitations on providing lifesaving care. In severe pregnancy complications, abortion procedures are sometimes medically necessary, but many physicians now fear losing their licenses or facing criminal charges for performing them.

Thankfully, Talarico’s maternal health proposal aims to eliminate maternal care deserts by requiring insurance coverage for doula and midwife services, expanding access to telemedicine, and investing in workforce development programs to recruit and retain maternal healthcare providers in underserved communities. The plan would additionally expand eligibility for the WIC program and strengthen the Healthy Start Program by providing families with home visits, parenting education, care coordination, and support services before, during, and after pregnancy.

SEE MORE:

I Was Born In Houston, Gave Birth There, And Almost Died There

Understanding The Black Maternal Health Crisis