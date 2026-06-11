The Olivia Miles WNBA Takeover Needs To Be Studied

Source: David Berding / Getty

Olivia Miles is making this WNBA transition look a little too easy. Every rookie is supposed to have an adjustment period — the speed, the physicality, the scouting reports, the pressure of being a top pick — but Miles has stepped into Minnesota and played like she’s been here before. Through the first month of the season, she’s averaging around 15 points, five rebounds, and more than five assists per game, while giving the Lynx exactly what they needed: pace, control, scoring, playmaking, and a whole lot of confidence from the guard spot.

And the crazy part is, it hasn’t just been empty numbers. Miles has already put her name in the record book, most notably when she drilled eight 3-pointers against the Golden State Valkyries, setting a new WNBA rookie record in the process. She finished the night with a career-high 28 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, helping Minnesota stretch its win streak to six at the time. For a rookie who came into the league known for her feel, vision, and ability to run a team, suddenly turning into a flamethrower from deep is the type of development that makes the rest of the league nervous.

After that, another stamp proved the takeover wasn’t just something fans were noticing. Miles was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played June 1-7, becoming just the third rookie in Lynx history to win the award, joining Seimone Augustus and Napheesa Collier. During that stretch, she averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, while shooting 64.1% from the field and helping Minnesota go 3-0. That’s not just “good for a rookie” production — that’s star production, period, and it’s another reason the Rookie of the Year conversation is starting to feel like it has a clear frontrunner.

Then came Tuesday night, and Miles made another statement without needing anybody to dress it up. In a matchup against the Dallas Wings and No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, Miles completely controlled the conversation. Minnesota rolled to a 100-76 win, pushing its streak to eight straight, while Miles put up 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Fudd, meanwhile, struggled through a rough night with just six points on 2-of-12 shooting. That doesn’t decide a career, of course, but for one night, the No. 2 pick didn’t just outplay the No. 1 pick —she made the gap look loud.

That’s why the Rookie of the Year talk is already feeling less like a debate and more like a countdown. Fudd is still talented, still dangerous and still capable of getting hot at any moment, but Miles has been the more complete rookie so far. She’s scoring, setting the table, rebounding at a high rate for her position, making winning plays, and doing it all for the team with the league’s best record. When a rookie can put up numbers, and those numbers directly translate to wins, that’s when the hype starts turning into something real.

What makes this run even more impressive is that Minnesota is doing it without Napheesa Collier, who was the MVP runner-up in both 2024 and 2025. She has not been available, and most teams would use that as a built-in excuse to slide back a little. The Lynx have done the opposite. They’ve been sharp, balanced and dangerous, and while Cheryl Reeve deserves plenty of credit for keeping everything steady, Olivia Miles has been a major reason why the offense hasn’t looked scared without its superstar.

Source: David Berding / Getty

Source: Ellen Schmidt / Getty

That’s the real story here. Olivia Miles isn’t just having a cute rookie moment or putting up fun highlights while her team figures things out. She’s helping lead a contender, stacking records, winning head-to-head battles, and making the Lynx look like a problem before Collier even gets back. For a player who is only a few weeks into her WNBA career, that’s not normal. She’s taking over and we’re all getting a chance to witness it firsthand.

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See the support she’s getting from social media below.