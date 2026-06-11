Who Is Aaron Ford? The Man One Step Away From Becoming Nevada’s First Black Governor

As Attorney General, Ford has taken on powerful interests to protect Nevada residents.

Ford's campaign focuses on key issues like housing affordability, public safety, and cost of living.

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

History does not always announce itself loudly. Sometimes it arrives through a primary win in the Nevada heat on a Tuesday night in June, with a man standing at a victory party making a promise to the working-class voters who put him there. Aaron Ford just won the Democratic nomination for governor of Nevada and if he wins in November, he will become the state’s first Black governor in its entire history. Read more about Aaron Ford inside.

As PBS News reported, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo — a Republican — will face Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in a battle to hold onto his seat in November. This is considered one of the most competitive governor’s races in the country. Ford secured the Democratic nomination with the backing of the congressional delegation — Former Vice President Kamala Harris — and defeating county commissioner Alexis Hill in the primary. He is now squarely in the most consequential race of his career and potentially one of the most consequential races for Black political representation in recent American history.

So who is Aaron Ford? The answer starts not in a boardroom or a law firm but in a household that relied on food stamps, Medicaid and public schools to get by. As his official campaign site, Ford for Nevada, states directly: “Aaron Ford knows what it means to fight for a better life because he has lived that struggle.“

Raised in a working-class family, Ford relied on public assistance early in life to get ahead. He later became a public school teacher, earned five degrees, and worked his way up to lead Nevada’s Senate before serving as Attorney General. That is not a political biography constructed for optics. That is the actual arc of a man who used every resource available to him and then spent his career making sure those resources stayed available for the people who came after him.

As Nevada’s Attorney General, Ford built a track record of taking on the powerful on behalf of the powerless. He has taken on opioid profiteers, corporate landlords and anyone who tries to exploit Nevada families. His campaign for governor is built on the same foundation. Housing affordability, public safety, cost of living, education and jobs are the pillars of his platform. It maps directly onto the concerns driving voters in a state where the affordable housing shortage, some of the highest gas prices in the country and cuts to federal healthcare and food assistance programs are the defining kitchen table issues heading into November.

At his primary victory party, Ford did not pivot to vague language or campaign slogans. He went straight to the point.

“This is all about strengthening the working class,” he said. “And we will once again be a state where you can afford to live your own version of the American dream.”

The path to November is real, but it is not easy. Lombardo is considered one of the most vulnerable governors in the country this fall, as both parties expect Democrats to do well nationwide, but he will not simply hand over the office. The race is competitive precisely because Nevada itself is competitive, a swing state where margins are thin, turnout is decisive and every vote matters.

What makes this race significant beyond the electoral math is the history attached to it. Nevada has never had a Black governor. If Aaron Ford wins in November, he does not just flip a seat. He writes a new chapter for a state that is more diverse and more working-class than many of its national political representations have reflected. Ford wants to build a Nevada where every family in every neighborhood can get ahead, and he is asking voters to trust that the same resilience that carried him from food stamps to the Nevada attorney general’s office is the same resilience he will bring to the governor’s mansion.

The general election is in November. Pay attention to Nevada. Meet Aaron Ford.

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