US Attorney Says 15 Members Of ‘Minneapolis-Based Antifa Group’ Have Been Arrested For Anti-ICE Violence

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Now that the Trump administration’s plan to offer an “anti-weaponization of lawfare” fund to MAGA morons who feel they’ve been legally discriminated against is kaput for good, it seems the administration is right back to practicing its own brand of lawfare, as it has been doing, albeit unsuccessfully, since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. And, once again, its target is the state of Minnesota.

According to CBS News, on Tuesday, U.S. prosecutors in Minnesota announced charges against 15 people they say conspired to “violently oppose immigration law enforcement” in the Twin Cities area. Of course, to absolutely no one’s surprise, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen failed to describe even a single example of injuries to federal agents committed by those charged, no matter how many times reporters pressed him for details.

From CBS:

So, considering that Rosen refuses to go into any specifics regarding who has committed what manner of violence, it’s a fair question to ask — do these 15 members of this “Minneapolis-based antifa group” even exist?

I guess we’ll see.

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