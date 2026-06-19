14-Year-Old Arrested In Armed Robbery Of Kids' Lemonade Stand

Source: towfiqu ahamed / Getty

Listen: Times are hard, the economy is hurting, the nation and the world are seeing more chaos than peace, as of late, and people are getting desperate — but none of that means we aren’t seeing crimes that make no sense to commit.

So, here’s a question that, despite all the turmoil, I was never expecting to have to ask: Who TF is robbing kids’ lemonade stands?

In Boston, two enterprising children who set up a lemonade stand in the city were victims of an armed robbery that was more like a smash-and-grab this week, and the suspects in the case are also children.

From Fox 2 KTVU:

The children were tending the lemonade stand in a South Boston neighborhood on Wednesday when the pair of soon-to-be robbers walked by several times. Finally, they approached the kids, and one asked whether they could take Apple Pay. The children did not even have time to answer before the suspects grabbed the cash box and one of them showed the gun in his waistband, the Boston Police Department recounted in a statement. Officers were called to the scene around 4:44 p.m. to begin their investigation. On Friday, detectives arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the robbery. In its update, the police department indicated that he was expected to be booked on two counts of armed robbery and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the New York Times, the victims of the robbery were two siblings, Juliette and David Byrne, who are 11 and 12, respectively. The name of the 14-year-old who was arrested hasn’t been released, and his accomplice, whose age is unclear, hasn’t been apprehended. The Times reported that the box they allegedly stole contained roughly $80 in cash.

The arrested 14-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, according to authorities, who did not reveal an arraignment date.

These are wild times we’re living in, y’all. Stay safe out there.

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