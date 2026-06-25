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Black Woman Dollar General Manager Shot, Killed By Customer

Black Woman Dollar General Manager Shot And Killed By Customer In Columbus, Georgia, In Senseless Act Of Gun Violence

Alexis Hill, 44, was shot and killed by a man as she was straightening out the crumpled-up $1 bills he used to pay for his $1.58 hamburer buns.

Published on June 25, 2026
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A smiling middle-aged Black woman with long dark hair in a car.
Source: Jonathan Hill / GoFundMe

A Black woman who worked as a general manager at a Dollar General in Columbus, Georgia, was shot to death by a customer, who was then shot and killed himself by an officer later the same day.

According to WTVM 9, 44-year-old Alexis Hill was identified by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office as the woman who was senselessly shot by a man who came into the store and bought $1.58 hamburger buns at the register, handed Hill two crumpled-up $1 bills, and shot her in cold blood as she straightened out the bills.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The shooter, identified by authorities as 33-year-old Jerome Willis, according to WSFA 12, fled the scene of the shooting, only to end up in a police-involved shooting hours later that involved an officer and a K9.

From WSFA:

K9 Havoc, a 2-year-old German shepherd, was airlifted to an Auburn veterinary facility and rushed inside on a stretcher for treatment.

Columbus police said Havoc was in stable condition Tuesday night and will need surgery.

Police said Havoc is cross-trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension and is part of the department’s crime-fighting efforts.

The K9’s handler was not injured. A request for comment has been made to the handler.

This incident happened near Baker Plaza Drive in Columbus – near the former Muscogee Elementary School.

Columbus officials have confirmed that the deadly shooting at the Dollar General on Victory Drive and this scene were connected.

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting and the person who shot the store manager on Victory Drive was identified as Jerome Willis, 33.

Willis was shot in the parking lot of Muscogee Elementary School and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:16.

So, far, no motive for the tragic and senseless fatal shooting of Hill has been revealed. It’s unclear if the store was robbed, or if the subject was shot later by officers who were in pursuit of him, or if it was a separate violent incident altogether. All we know, so far, is that a woman who was reportedly beloved by her community is dead.

According to WRBL News 3, Dollar General Corporation released the following statement regarding Hill’s death:

“We are deeply saddened over the tragic loss of our Columbus store manager. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with our employee’s family and friends during this difficult time. The store is closed until further notice, and grief counselors will be available for area employees. We are cooperating with local authorities investigating this crime and respectfully ask for any future media inquiries to be directed to law enforcement.”

SEE ALSO:

Reclaiming Our Safety From The Crisis Of Black Femicide

Mississippi Mother, Educator Found Dead, Allegedly Killed By Youngest Son

Related Tags

Alexis Hill Columbus Columbus, Georgia Dollar General Dollar General Corporation GoFundMe Jonathan Hill Muscogee County Coroner’s Office

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