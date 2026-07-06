Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan

Nolan Wells, 18, went missing on July 4th on Horn Island in Mississippi.

Source: Photo courtesy of WLOX / Nolan Xavier Wells (Middle Right) went missing on the fourth of July.

Updated: July 6, 2026 at 1:37 p.m.

Authorities in Mississippi are urgently searching for the missing 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, who was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, on Horn Island, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter. The disappearance has prompted a large, multi-agency search effort, according to reports from WLOX and the Clarion Ledger.

On Monday morning, however, authorities said a body was discovered on the northwest end of Horn Island. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said a park ranger found the body at approximately 8:45 a.m., per a report from WLOX. Officials have not yet confirmed the person’s identity, but Well’s grandfather, Christopher Wells Sr., took to Facebook confirming that the body found was Nolan.

“My daughter Christine, and her husband Elmore prayed for a positive outcome but they also had to prepare themselves for the worst now that my grandson has been found it’s time for answers,” he wrote Monday afternoon. “But be mindful they need space and need to grieve there has been enough finger pointing let law enforcement do their job.”

Nolan Wells Missing On Horn Island: What happened?

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Jackson County Mobile Command Unit, have been searching Horn Island near the Lake Mars Boat Launch, with assistance from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Gulf Islands National Seashore officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard. The sheriff’s office has established its command post at the Lake Mars Boat Launch, located at 1200 Lake Mars Ave. in Ocean Springs. The United Cajun Navy had also joined the operation, deploying aircrafts to assist with search efforts.

Wells was described as an 18-year-old Black man standing at approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Investigators said he was last seen wearing blue swim trunks, sunglasses, and no shirt. A photo shared during the search shows him sitting on a boat with three friends while celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

The United Cajun Navy’s Josh Gill said Nolan Wells was last seen “talking to a girl” on the north end of Horn Island.

The United Cajun Navy said it was concentrating its search on Wells’ last known location on the island, according to incident commander Josh Gill. In a Facebook post shared July 5, Gill said Wells was last seen on the island’s north end “talking to a girl” in the area before he went out to Horn Island with his friends on the boat.

As the search continued, United Cajun Navy member Brian Trascher shared additional details with WLOX about areas crews had investigated.

“There were some people that thought he might have wandered off to the middle of the island, maybe into that lake. We sent people up there today, and if he was barefoot, there’s no way he made it up there,” Brian said. “There’s cactuses and a lot of thorny brush. He would not have comfortably been able to make it to the middle of the island. He probably would’ve turned around and went to the beach.“

Nolan Wells Missing: What can you do to help?

Search crews remained active Monday morning, with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department continuing operations from its command post at the Lake Mars Boat Launch.

Officials said that the investigation remains active and are urging anyone who spoke with Wells on Horn Island Saturday, or anyone who may have seen him, to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

“If you were one of the group that was with him or you were on the island and you were there and saw anything, please don’t be afraid to come forward and tell the authorities exactly what you know,” said Trascher. “It’s very important right now in these critical moments that we get truthful, confirmable information.”

The sheriff’s department said even the smallest piece of information could prove critical in helping investigators determine Wells’ last known location.

Wells previously played football at Ocean Springs High School and is currently a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College. On July 5, the college shared a message on Facebook asking the community to keep Wells and his loved ones in their thoughts.

“The SMCC Family is praying for beloved football player Nolan Wells, his loved ones and everyone involved in the search,” the college penned. “We ask our community to join us in praying for Nolan’s safe return.”

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