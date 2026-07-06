Who Ran The NBA This Week: The Liberty Lift The Cup, The Valkyries Stay Hot & Angel Reese’s All-Star Snub Has Fans Talking

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The WNBA had a lighter schedule than usual this past week, but that does not mean the league slowed down. If anything, the quieter slate gave some of the biggest moments more room to breathe. The Liberty added another trophy to the case; the Valkyries kept proving their rise is not a fluke; the Dream’s rough skid got even louder; and the All-Star starter announcement gave fans a whole new debate to argue about.

We are also basically at the halfway point of the regular season, with the official midway mark arriving tomorrow. That makes this a good time to zoom out a little. The first half of the WNBA’s 30th season has given us expansion teams ahead of schedule, rookies playing like stars, veterans still controlling the league, and a picture that is starting to separate the real contenders from the teams still searching for answers.

Even without the official WNBA Power Rankings dropping yet, the week gave us enough to work with. New York got its Commissioner’s Cup moment. Golden State extended its winning streak to four. Atlanta has now dropped five straight after looking like one of the league’s most dangerous teams. Dallas keeps stacking gritty wins behind Paige Bueckers. And the All-Star conversation reminded everybody that fan voting, media voting, player voting and actual team success do not always line up cleanly.

TEAMS & PLAYERS TO HIGHLIGHT THIS WEEK

New York Liberty

The Liberty did what they were supposed to do: finish the job. New York beat Las Vegas 93-85 to win the Commissioner’s Cup, becoming the first franchise to win the in-season tournament twice. Sabrina Ionescu had one of her best games of the season with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Breanna Stewart added 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks on her way to Commissioner’s Cup MVP honors. It was not perfect — the Liberty nearly gave away a 17-point second-half lead — but they held on when it mattered and turned their perfect Cup run into hardware.

Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina needed that one. After dealing with injuries and some uneven shooting stretches, she picked the perfect stage to remind everybody how dangerous she still is. Her 26-point, five-rebound, five-assist night in the Commissioner’s Cup Final gave New York the offensive lift it needed, especially with Las Vegas making a late push. The Livery have plenty of star power, but when Sabrina is aggressive and efficient, their ceiling looks completely different.

Jackie Young

Las Vegas did not have A’ja Wilson in the Commissioner’s Cup Final, but Jackie Young still made sure the Aces had a chance. Young scored a game-high 31 points and helped lead the comeback attempt after New York built a big lead. The Aces ultimately came up short, but Young’s performance was a reminder that Vegas still has championship-level shot creation even when Wilson is sidelined. With A’ja missing multiple games because of an ankle injury, Young’s ability to shoulder more of the offense matters even more.

Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries are still rolling, and at this point, it is time to stop acting surprised. Golden State beat Atlanta 88-83 on July 4 to complete a season sweep of the Dream and push its winning streak to four. Veronica Burton scored 21, Gabby Williams added 19, and the Valkyries once again showed they can win tough games against quality opponents. Golden State is now 14-7, and for an expansion team, that record is ridiculous in the best way.

Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers keeps giving Dallas exactly what it needs late in games. In the Wings’ 86-83 win over Connecticut, Bueckers scored 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to help Dallas pull out a tough road win. The Wings have been one of the more interesting teams all season because they are so young, talented and still figuring out what their best version looks like. Games like this are why Bueckers is already trusted like a franchise guard.

Carla Leite

Portland needed a road win badly, and Carla Leite helped deliver it. The Fire beat Seattle 77-72, snapping a road skid behind Leite’s 20 points and a perfect 12-for-12 night at the free-throw line. Portland did not shoot it great, but it won the rebounding battle, got to the line and held on late. For an expansion team still trying to build consistency, this was a grown-up win.

STORYLINES OF THE WEEK

1. The Liberty got their trophy moment, but the A’ja question still hangs over it.

New York deserves full credit for winning the Commissioner’s Cup. The Liberty went perfect in Cup play, hosted the final, and beat the defending-champion Aces. But because A’ja Wilson did not play, the result also raises the obvious question: what does this matchup look like at full strength? That does not take the trophy away from New York. It just keeps the Liberty-Aces conversation alive for later in the season.

2. Golden State is still the league’s hottest story.

A four-game winning streak is impressive on its own, but the way the Valkyries are doing it makes it hit different. They are beating good teams, closing games and looking more comfortable every week. Their win over Atlanta pushed them to 14-7, and it came against a Dream team that had been sitting near the top of the league for most of the season. Golden State is not just ahead of schedule anymore. Golden State is in the race.

3. Atlanta’s five-game losing streak is officially a concern.

The Dream looked like one of the league’s most complete teams a few weeks ago, but this stretch has changed the tone. Losing five straight is rough for any team, but it feels louder because Atlanta had built up real contender energy early. The Valkyries’ loss on July 4 made it even tougher because Golden State completed the season sweep, and Atlanta once again came up short in a winnable game. The Dream still have the talent, but now they need a reset.

4. The All-Star starters announcement gave fans a new debate.

The WNBA announced its 10 All-Star starters, with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles in the backcourt, and A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, Breanna Stewart, Jessica Shepard, Gabby Williams and Natasha Howard in the frontcourt. The voting system is weighted 50% fan vote, 25% player vote and 25% media vote, which always leaves room for debate. But the loudest conversation was Atlanta getting completely shut out of the starters despite being one of the better teams in the league.

5. Angel Reese and the Dream had a real All-Star gripe.

Fans were especially loud about Angel Reese not being named a starter, and Reese herself called the Dream’s lack of representation disrespectful. The bigger point was not just about her, either. Reese pointed to teammates Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, both of whom have been central to Atlanta’s success. Reese was seventh among frontcourt players, while Howard and Gray were fifth and sixth among guards, meaning the Dream were close but still left without a starter. For a team that has spent much of the season near the top of the East, the conversation about the snub is not going away quickly.

6. The league hit the halfway point with more questions than answers.

That is not a bad thing. It is actually what makes this season fun. Minnesota has looked like the most complete team for much of the year. New York just won the Cup. Vegas is still dangerous, but A’ja’s health matters. Golden State keeps rising. Dallas is growing fast. Atlanta is suddenly sliding. And the bottom of the standings is still full of teams trying to figure out what kind of season they are really having. Halfway through, the league feels wide open enough to stay messy.

BEST GAMES OF THE LAST WEEK

New York Liberty 93, Las Vegas Aces 85 — June 30

The Commissioner’s Cup Final was the biggest game of the week, and New York handled the moment. Sabrina Ionescu scored 26, Breanna Stewart won MVP, and the Liberty survived a late push from Vegas to win their second Commissioner’s Cup. Jackie Young’s 31-point night kept the Aces alive, but without A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas did not have enough to finish the comeback.

Dallas Wings 86, Connecticut Sun 83 — July 2

Dallas and Connecticut gave us one of the better finishes of the week. Paige Bueckers scored 11 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Wings hold off the Sun for a tough road win. Connecticut has struggled this season, but this was still one of those games where Dallas had to show some late-game maturity to get out with the win.

Golden State Valkyries 88, Atlanta Dream 83 — July 4

Golden State’s win over Atlanta might be the most important result of the week outside of the Cup Final. The Valkyries completed the season sweep, extended their winning streak to four, and made Atlanta’s losing streak hit five. Veronica Burton led the way with 21 points, while Gabby Williams had 19, including 14 in the second half.

Portland Fire 77, Seattle Storm 72 — July 4

Portland and Seattle gave the week a scrappy rivalry-style game on July 4. Seattle jumped out early, but Portland fought back, took control in the middle quarters and held on late. Carla Leite scored 20 points, Bridget Carleton added 14 and Megan Gustafson chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds. The Fire needed this one, especially after a rough stretch of the road, and they got it done.

GAMES TO LOOK FORWARD TO THIS UPCOMING WEEK

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty — July 6

This is a good test for both teams. New York is coming off a Commissioner’s Cup win and is trying to keep the momentum going, while Dallas has the young talent to make any game uncomfortable. Paige Bueckers and Sabrina Ionescu in the same backcourt matchup should be enough of a reason to watch.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury — July 9

Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson’s interactions have been major talking points, but Fever-Mercury still carries juice after their last meeting turned into one of the most talked-about games of the season. If Clark is available, this one will have extra attention. If not, it still matters for both teams trying to stabilize their seasons.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx — July 10

This is probably the best game of the week. New York just won the Cup, Minnesota has been one of the league’s top teams all year, and this matchup gives the Liberty a chance to prove that trophy momentum can travel against elite competition.

SEE ALSO:

Who Ran The WNBA This Week: Marina Mabrey Made History, The Valkyries Are For Real & The Commissioner’s Cup Final Is Here

Why Choosing A’ja Wilson As The WNBA Logo Should Be A No-Brainer