Subscribe
Close
Crime

5 Family Members Dead, 2 Teens Charged With Their Murders

Five family members were killed in East St. Louis, and two teens aged 15 and 16 have been charged in a murder plot the 15-year-old was the mastermind of.

Published on July 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

Murder is without a doubt one of the worst crimes anyone can commit, and it’s even more of a heinous act when it occurs between flesh and blood.

Illinois has been reeling over the recent news of five family members in East St. Louis who were killed following a murder plot between two teenagers, the youngest of the pair being a relative to the deceased.

A recent press release from the Illinois State Police confirmed the victims as 74-year-old Patricia A. May, 49-year-old Cherie L. May, 25-year-old Shania W. Thompson, 24-year-old Devin D. May and 21-year-old Quentin L. Thompson. Two other people were also injured in the July 12 attack, which occurred at multiple locations in the East St. Louis area. Ja’ymier Davis, 16, is being tried as an adult with multiple hard hits against him, including five counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and dismembering a human body. Authorities are hoping to get his 15-year-old accomplice, who’s being processed in juvenile court, charged as an adult in a crime she ultimately masterminded.

More details below, via CBS News:

“Court documents don’t reveal a motive. But Marcus May, the father of the 15-year-old, told local news media that the girl was upset with family members and plotted the attacks with Ja’ymeir Davis, her boyfriend.

‘I can’t show her no sympathy,’ May said. ‘She chose to do this.’

May said he lost a nephew, two stepchildren, his mother and a sister. They were 74, 49, 25, 24 and 21 years old.”

While most of the shootings were carried out this past weekend, court filings revealed that 49-year-old Cherie May, sister to Marcus, was killed days earlier. Some gruesome details have also been shared, including confirmation that Davis cut off the right thumb of Patricia May, Marcus’s mom.

An investigation is underway to determine the why behind many unanswered questions that have left many in a state of shock. Those looking to support the May and Thompson families can visit the GoFundMe set up in their memory.

SEE ALSO:

Nick Reiner Charged With Murdering His Parents, Held Without Bail

Black Homeowner Charged With Murder After Teen TikTok Prank Goes Wrong

5 Family Members Dead, 2 Teens Charged With Their Murders was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related Tags

Cherie L. May Cherie May Devin D. May East St. Louis Illinois State Police Ja'ymeir Davis Ja’ymier Davis Marcus May Patricia A. May Patricia May Quentin L. Thompson Shania W. Thompson

Stories From Our Partners

More from NewsOne
Trending
African american woman enjoying watermelon slice at picnic
Black History  |  Nicky Childers

A History Of The Racist Rebranding Of Watermelon In The US, And Why I Am Finally Ready To Reclaim My Slice

Comments
Demonstrators march for economic justice to Wall Street in New York City
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III Announce March On Washington

Comments
Three images of young Black men: one in a light blue suit, one shirtless at the beach, and one wearing a UNLV hat.
9 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Comments
President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address
18 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Sen. Lindsey Graham Dead At 71, Social Media Predictably Reacts

Comments
Athletics Break Ground At Las Vegas Ballpark Site
Opinion  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

The Joe Lombardo Traffic Stop Video Is The Epitome Of White Privilege

Comments

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close