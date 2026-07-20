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Week 9 of the WNBA season gave fans a little bit of everything before the league shifted its attention toward All-Star Weekend. There were historic individual numbers, franchise records, major comebacks and another dominant week from the hottest team in basketball.

The official Week 9 WNBA Power Rankings still have the Minnesota Lynx sitting at No. 1, but the gap is tightening. Golden State climbed to second after stretching its winning streak to nine, while Dallas rose to third and Las Vegas dropped to fourth despite not playing during the week.

This upcoming slate will be much lighter than normal. There are only two days of regular-season action — Monday and Wednesday — before Friday’s competitions and Saturday’s All-Star Game take over Chicago. That makes this the perfect time to look back at the performances, milestones and dramatic finishes that defined the previous week.

TEAMS & PLAYERS TO HIGHLIGHT THIS WEEK

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark authored the undisputed individual performance of the week in Indiana’s 110-107 win over Seattle. Clark erupted for a career-high 45 points, added 10 assists, knocked down six 3-pointers and recorded four steals and two blocks — all in just 29 minutes.

The performance made Clark the first player in WNBA history to produce a 40-point, 10-assist game. According to the league’s Power Rankings, she is also the only player in NBA or WNBA history to reach those marks while playing fewer than 30 minutes.

Golden State Valkyries

It is officially time to stop treating Golden State like a cute expansion story. The Valkyries extended their franchise-record winning streak to nine games, moved to 19-7 and climbed to second in the official Power Rankings. They are also 13-2 over their last 15 games — the best record in the league over that stretch.

Golden State has already proved it can win in several different ways, and the team’s depth and consistency have made it difficult for opponents to single out one player to stop. The Valkyries’ only two meetings with top-ranked Minnesota came before this streak began, which makes a future rematch between the league’s two hottest teams even more intriguing.

STORYLINES OF THE WEEK

1. Nneka Ogwumike stands alone in Sparks history.

Nneka Ogwumike passed Lisa Leslie to become the Los Angeles Sparks’ all-time leading scorer, adding another major accomplishment to her Hall of Fame-caliber résumé. Leslie’s previous franchise record stood at 6,263 points before Ogwumike moved into first place.

Surpassing one of the greatest players in league history would be meaningful under any circumstances, but doing it for the franchise that selected Ogwumike first overall in 2012 made the moment even more special.

2. All-Star Weekend has arrived.

The WNBA will play regular-season games only on Monday and Wednesday this week before the focus moves to Chicago. Friday will feature the 3-Point Contest and Kia Shooting Stars at Wintrust Arena, followed by Saturday’s All-Star Game at the United Center.

That abbreviated schedule gives teams one final opportunity to enter the break with momentum while the league’s biggest stars prepare to share the stage during one of the season’s marquee weekends.

BEST GAMES OF THE LAST WEEK

Minnesota Lynx 104, Phoenix Mercury 100 — July 13

The Lynx survived one of the week’s most entertaining games behind a historic performance from Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles. McBride scored a season-high 37 points, while Miles added a career-high 33 points and eight assists as the teammates combined for 70 points — the first pair of 30-point scorers in the same game in franchise history. The contest featured 23 lead changes and 13 ties, and Miles also became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 400 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists, capping off another milestone in her remarkable rookie season.

Connecticut Sun 90, Portland Fire 87 — July 15

One of the week’s most competitive games came down to the final possessions as Connecticut held off Portland on the road. The Sun continued showing signs of improvement after a rough start to the season, while the Fire proved once again they’re capable of hanging with anyone despite falling just short.

Chicago Sky 95, Seattle Storm 90 — July 16

Chicago earned one of its biggest wins of the season despite playing without Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky relied on a balanced offensive effort and timely defense to knock off Seattle, giving themselves momentum heading into the weekend. That victory ultimately helped fuel Chicago’s rise in the latest Power Rankings.

Indiana Fever 110, Seattle Storm 107 — July 17

With Aliyah Boston sidelined, Caitlin Clark delivered a career-best performance, exploding for 45 points and 10 assists while becoming the first player in WNBA history with a 40-point, 10-assist game. Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 75 points, while Seattle answered with a balanced offensive attack before ultimately falling by three.

Golden State Valkyries 74, Washington Mystics 69 — July 18

Golden State continued its incredible run, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Washington and extend its franchise-record winning streak to nine games. The victory further cemented the Valkyries as one of the league’s hottest teams entering the All-Star break.

Atlanta Dream 93, Chicago Sky 91 — July 19

Atlanta built a 22-point lead, only to watch Chicago erase the deficit and tie the game with seconds remaining. But with overtime looming, Jordin Canada drove the length of the floor and finished a buzzer-beating layup to give the Dream a thrilling home victory. Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 29 points, while Canada added 10 points, nine assists and three steals in one of the week’s most memorable finishes.

GAMES TO LOOK FORWARD TO THIS UPCOMING WEEK

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings — July 20

This has all the makings of one of the week’s best games. Dallas enters riding a six-game winning streak, while New York is trying to snap a four-game skid and regain its footing before the All-Star break. Even with Paige Bueckers ruled out as a precaution after Sunday’s hard fall, the Wings have been one of the WNBA’s hottest teams, while the Liberty desperately need a statement win to halt their slide.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries — July 20

The Mystics get an immediate shot at revenge after falling to Golden State over the weekend, but slowing down the league’s hottest team won’t be easy. The Valkyries have won nine straight and continue climbing the standings behind one of the WNBA’s stingiest defenses, while Washington hopes to get back above .500 before the All-Star break.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics — July 22

The Mystics close out the first half against one of the league’s perennial contenders in what should be a great measuring-stick game. Washington has hovered around .500 for much of the season, while the Aces are looking to reestablish themselves after slipping in the latest Power Rankings, making this an important matchup for both teams heading into the All-Star break.

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