Who Is Chris Blake Griffith? Everything To Know About Stefon Diggs’ Male Accuser

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Stefon Diggs’ ongoing legal battle has become one of the NFL’s most closely watched off-the-field stories, and much of the attention has shifted to the man accusing him. Christopher Blake Griffith has gone from being largely known within fashion and social media circles to becoming a central figure in a lawsuit that has since expanded into a very public war of words involving Diggs, Cardi B and both sides’ legal teams. As new court filings continue to emerge, Griffith maintains his allegations are supported by evidence, while Diggs has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The latest development centers on evidence Griffith says strengthens his case. According to TMZ, Griffith recently turned over more than 100 pages of iMessages, Instagram direct messages and other communications during discovery. He also claims records produced during the legal process — including records originating from Diggs’ side — help support his allegations. Among the communications is a message Griffith says shows Diggs writing, “Lol cmon get your a** bust,” which Griffith argues provides additional context for their relationship before the alleged incident. Diggs and his attorney dispute Griffith’s claims and continue to deny the allegations.

While Griffith has recently become a familiar name because of the lawsuit, relatively little is publicly known about his personal life. He has worked in fashion and styling and maintained a presence on social media before the legal battle began attracting national attention. However, since filing his claims against Diggs, Griffith has found himself at the center of an increasingly high-profile case that continues to generate headlines well beyond the sports world.

At the heart of the dispute are Griffith’s allegations that Diggs sexually assaulted him during an encounter in 2023 after allegedly drugging him. Diggs has consistently denied those allegations, calling them false and filing a defamation lawsuit against Griffith. Griffith later responded with counterclaims, setting up an ongoing legal battle that has continued to escalate in court. As of now, none of the allegations or counterclaims have been proven in court.

The case spilled even further into the public eye after Cardi B publicly defended Diggs and criticized Griffith on social media. Griffith later responded to the rapper, accusing her of rushing to judgment and telling her to “take off the blinders.” The exchange quickly spread across social media, adding another layer of attention to an already closely followed legal dispute and making Cardi an unexpected part of the story.

Griffith has also pushed back against claims that his lawsuit is financially motivated. In multiple interviews with TMZ, he has insisted the case is about accountability rather than money, pointing to the volume of evidence he says has been produced during discovery. Meanwhile, Diggs has continued maintaining that Griffith fabricated the allegations and has argued the lawsuit unfairly damaged his reputation.

For now, Christopher Blake Griffith remains one of the central figures in one of the NFL’s biggest ongoing legal stories. Whether the text messages, phone records and other communications Griffith cites ultimately strengthen his case will be decided in court, not on social media. Until then, both Griffith and Diggs appear prepared to continue fighting their case publicly and legally as new developments continue to unfold.

SEE ALSO:

What Sandy Brondello’s Words Reveal About The WNBA’s Deeper Coaching Problem

Are Your Student Loans In Default? Here’s What’s Happening