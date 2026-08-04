How To Get Free Back-To-School Supplies For The Kids This Year

Yoann JEZEQUEL Photography

Back-to-school season is here, and for many parents, it also means opening their wallets a little wider than they’d like for school supplies. The cost of getting kids classroom-ready continues to climb. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) per 10 News, parents of K-12 students are expected to spend an average of $146.45 on traditional school supplies this year, including essentials like notebooks, pencils, folders, and binders.

But that’s only part of the bill. Once you add in clothing, shoes, backpacks, and electronics, the average family is expected to shell out $863.86 per K-12 student for the 2026-2027 school year—a slight increase from $858.07 in 2025.

The good news? Families don’t have to shoulder those costs alone. Across the country, charities, nonprofits, schools, and community organizations are giving away thousands of free backpacks and school supplies before the first bell rings.

How to get Back-To-School supplies for free: The Salvation Army, Kids In Need Foundation and More.

One of the biggest programs is the Salvation Army’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign, which partners with Walmart locations nationwide to collect and distribute backpacks filled with classroom essentials to children in need.

“Donated supplies go directly to local Salvation Army programs, which distribute them to families who need them most — free of charge, and with dignity,” the Salvation Army’s website states.

United Way of Mid South also hosts school supply drives and giveaway events through its local chapters, helping families stock up on everything from crayons to calculators before school starts.

Military and veteran families can also take advantage of Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade, a nationwide initiative that provides free backpacks loaded with school supplies to eligible children.

Other organizations making a difference include the Kids In Need Foundation, which supplies underserved schools with classroom essentials, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, where many local chapters partner with retailers to host free backpack and school supply distributions throughout the summer.

Search local school district and community for free programs offering Back-To-School supplies.

Don’t overlook your local school district, either. Many schools receive donations from businesses and nonprofit organizations and quietly maintain emergency supply closets for students. A quick call to your child’s school office or guidance counselor could point you toward available resources.

Community organizations are stepping up as well. Churches, YMCAs, neighborhood associations, and local nonprofits often host back-to-school festivals, backpack giveaways, and resource fairs throughout August. A simple Google search using your city and the phrase “free school supplies” or “back-to-school giveaway” can uncover events happening right in your neighborhood.

For example, families in Detroit can browse Chalkbeat Detroit’s regularly updated list of free school supply events. One upcoming giveaway is the Back-to-School Rally, taking place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Racquet Up Detroit, 6530 Outer Drive West. According to the website, “The event includes free school supplies, including backpacks, as well as family activities, a bounce house, raffles” and more.

If you’re not sure where to start, another easy option is to dial 211 or visit 211.org. The free service connects families with local charities and community organizations offering backpack giveaways, school supply drives, and other back-to-school assistance based on your ZIP code.

Families in New York City also have several opportunities to score free school supplies. The New York Restoration Project will distribute backpacks and classroom essentials at several community gardens and green spaces across the boroughs. Bronx giveaways are scheduled for Aug. 15 at Mildred T. Rhodebeck Garden and Glover Street Community Garden, with additional dates and locations available on the organization’s website.

With school shopping becoming more expensive every year, taking advantage of these free community resources can help families check off those supply lists without stretching their budgets quite as far.

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