Who Ran The WNBA This Week? The Lynx Reach 10 Straight, Sydney Taylor’s Magical Season Continues & Kelsey Plum Heads To Phoenix

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After one of the most entertaining WNBA All-Star Weekends in recent memory, the league wasted no time getting back to business. The unofficial second half of the season opened with buzzer-beaters, blockbuster trades, franchise milestones and statement victories as contenders continued jockeying for playoff position.

The latest official WNBA Power Rankings reflect that separation. Minnesota remains firmly in the No. 1 spot after extending its winning streak to 10 games, while Dallas continues its rapid climb after another impressive week. Atlanta has quietly become one of the league’s hottest teams, and Washington is beginning to turn heads after putting together its longest winning streak in years. Meanwhile, Golden State continues proving its remarkable season is no fluke as the playoff picture slowly starts to shape.

The other end of the standings has become just as interesting. While several teams are surging toward the postseason, others continue searching for answers. Every game from this point forward carries added weight, and Week 10 felt like the official beginning of the sprint toward the playoffs.

TEAMS & PLAYERS TO HIGHLIGHT

Minnesota Lynx

The rich somehow get richer. Minnesota extended its winning streak to 10 consecutive games, the franchise’s longest since 2016, while continuing to look every bit like the league’s championship favorite. The scary part for the rest of the WNBA? The Lynx built the league’s best record before Napheesa Collier returned. Now, last season’s runner-up for MVP is gradually working her way back into a team that already looked like a well-oiled machine, making Minnesota even more dangerous heading into the final stretch.

Washington Mystics

Quietly, the Mystics have become one of the hottest teams in the league. Washington has won four straight games for the first time since 2020, continuing one of the franchise’s best stretches in recent seasons. The young core continues to mature, the defense has improved dramatically and the Mystics suddenly look much more like a playoff team than one simply hoping to stay in the race.

Sydney Taylor

What a story. After going undrafted in 2026, Sydney Taylor has turned herself into one of the biggest breakout stars in the WNBA. She added another unforgettable moment this past week by drilling a game-winning three at the buzzer to beat the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Taylor finished with 29 points and now has five 25-point games this season, continuing a remarkable rookie campaign that very few people saw coming.

Kelsey Mitchell

Consistency has become Kelsey Mitchell’s trademark. The Fever guard now owns the longest streak of consecutive 20-point games by a guard in WNBA history, another reminder that she remains one of the WNBA’s elite scorers. While Caitlin Clark often grabs the headlines, Mitchell’s scoring has been just as important to Indiana’s climb up the standings.

STORYLINES OF THE WEEK

Kelsey Plum heads to Phoenix.

One of the biggest moves before the trade deadline sent Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for Monique Akoa Makani, Phoenix’s 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Although Plum is still expected to test free agency after the season, there is optimism on both sides that Phoenix could become her long-term home. The deal gives the Mercury another proven scorer while providing Los Angeles additional flexibility as it continues building for the future.

Breanna Stewart & A’ja Wilson continue climbing history

Two of the WNBA’s biggest stars added another accomplishment to their Hall of Fame résumés. Breanna Stewart moved into the top 10 on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, while A’ja Wilson passed Lisa Leslie for 14th all-time just two days later. It’s another reminder that this generation isn’t just chasing championships — it’s steadily climbing the league’s record books.

The contenders keep separating themselves…

…and so do the teams at the bottom. Minnesota has won 10 straight. Atlanta has won five straight. Washington has won four straight. Meanwhile, the Storm (eight straight losses), Tempo (six), Fire (five), and Sun (five) have all fallen into lengthy losing streaks. With the 2027 WNBA Draft class already generating buzz, it’s becoming increasingly likely that those franchises will be selecting near the top of next year’s draft unless something changes quickly.

BEST GAMES OF THE WEEK

New York Liberty 113, Los Angeles Sparks 109 — July 28

The WNBA returned from the All-Star break with an offensive showcase. Breanna Stewart scored 29 points while Sabrina Ionescu added 27 points, six rebounds and six assists to help New York survive a late Sparks rally. Los Angeles had six players score in double figures and cut the deficit to four in the closing seconds, but the Liberty made enough plays late to escape with a victory.

Atlanta Dream 82, Dallas Wings 81 — July 29

The Dream pulled off one of the week’s best comebacks, erasing a 15-point second-half deficit to steal a one-point win in Dallas. Allisha Gray scored five of her 25 points in the closing seconds, including the game-winning jumper after a late Arike Ogunbowale flagrant foul gave Atlanta new life. Angel Reese added a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double as the Dream extended their winning streak to four games.

Phoenix Mercury 91, Golden State Valkyries 89 — July 29

Phoenix snapped Golden State’s nine-game winning streak in a thriller, rallying from a 13-point deficit to earn one of its biggest wins of the season. Kahleah Copper led the way with 27 points, while Alyssa Thomas (25p, 9r, 8a) once again stuffed the stat sheet as the Mercury survived a back-and-forth finish that featured four lead changes and eight ties. The loss was just Golden State’s ninth of the season and proved the Valkyries can still be pushed by teams fighting to stay in the playoff picture.

Las Vegas Aces 104, New York Liberty 99 — July 30

The Commissioner’s Cup rematch lived up to the hype as two of the WNBA’s heavyweights traded blows for 40 minutes. A’ja Wilson finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Jackie Young added 29 to help Las Vegas snap New York’s three-game winning streak. Breanna Stewart countered with 26 points and 11 rebounds — and moved into the WNBA’s all-time top 10 in scoring — but the Aces made the winning plays down the stretch in another instant classic between championship contenders.

Washington Mystics 81, Dallas Wings 75 — July 31

Washington continued its impressive second-half surge by winning its fourth straight game, its longest winning streak since 2020. Shakira Austin dominated with a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Kiki Iriafen added 22 points and nine boards as the Mystics controlled the paint and outrebounded Dallas 55-38. Paige Bueckers scored 23 and Arike Ogunbowale added 20, but Washington’s physical frontcourt and late free throws sealed another statement win in the playoff race.

Chicago Sky 84, Las Vegas Aces 83 — August 1

The week’s most unforgettable finish belonged to Sydney Taylor. The undrafted rookie buried a game-winning three at the buzzer to stun the defending champion Aces, finishing with 29 points and continuing one of the best breakout stories in the WNBA. Taylor now has five 25-point games this season, and Chicago picked up one of its biggest wins of the year in dramatic fashion.

New York Liberty 94, Phoenix Mercury 92 — August 1

New York wrapped up its West Coast trip with another gritty road win, overcoming a 10-point third-quarter deficit before closing the game on a decisive run. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Han Xu provided a huge spark off the bench with 17 points. Alyssa Thomas once again filled the stat sheet for Phoenix, but the Liberty made the key plays late to escape with a win.

Minnesota Lynx 108, Indiana Fever 100 — August 2

Two of the WNBA’s hottest teams put on a show, but Minnesota continued proving why it’s the league’s gold standard. The Lynx extended their winning streak to 10 games — their longest since 2016 — and did so against a surging Fever team led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 37 points. Courtney Williams and Olivia Miles combined for 55 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 as Minnesota looked even more dangerous than the team that built the league’s best record without her.

Los Angeles Sparks 106, Portland Fire 101 — August 2

The Sparks earned one of their most complete victories of the season thanks to a true team effort. Six different Los Angeles players scored at least 12 points, showcasing the balanced offensive attack that carried the Sparks past Portland. Coming just a day after the Kelsey Plum trade, the win was an encouraging response and reminder that Los Angeles still has plenty of fight as it begins its next chapter.

GAMES TO LOOK FORWARD TO THIS UPCOMING WEEK

Las Vegas vs. Atlanta Dream — August 3

The week opens with two of the WNBA’s hottest teams squaring off. Atlanta has won five straight, while Las Vegas looks to bounce back after its heartbreaking loss in Chicago. Expect another playoff-type atmosphere.

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics — August 5

Two young teams trending in the right direction meet in what could have significant playoff implications. Washington has quietly become one of the league’s hottest teams, while Dallas continues to establish itself as a legitimate contender.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever — August 6

There is never a shortage of storylines when A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark share the floor. With playoff positioning at stake, expect another electric atmosphere between two championship hopefuls.

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics — August 7

Atlanta’s five-game winning streak will be tested by a Washington team playing its best basketball of the season. Both clubs have surged over the last two weeks, making this one of the more intriguing matchups on the schedule.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings — August 7

Two of the league’s biggest surprises meet in what could easily become the game of the week. Golden State continues to exceed expectations, while Dallas has quickly become one of the WNBA’s most dangerous young teams.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx — August 8

It doesn’t get much bigger than this. Minnesota enters the week riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Aces continue chasing the Lynx atop the standings. A’ja Wilson versus Napheesa Collier is appointment viewing.

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty — August 9

Another chapter in one of the WNBA’s premier rivalries. Whenever Wilson and Stewart meet, it feels like a Finals preview, and Sunday’s matchup should be no different.

Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx — August 9

A perfect way to close the week. Dallas has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting teams, but Minnesota remains the league’s measuring stick. If the Lynx keep rolling, this could be one of the biggest games of the regular season so far.

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