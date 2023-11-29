Born into music industry royalty, Christian Combs, is the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs. While involved in music, modeling, and other pursuits, he labeled himself King Combs and signed with his father’s label, Bad Boy Entertainment, in 2016. He released a series of singles, starting with “Type Different” in 2017 before issuing his debut EP, Cyncerely, C3, in 2019. The EP has been followed by a steady supply of singles ranging from “Legacy” in 2020 to the Kodak Black collaboration “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” in 2022.