Black Women & Entrepreneurship, speaks to Black Millennial and Gen Z women navigating the creation of new businesses. This panel offers guidance and support in this new endeavor, speaks to the importance of their economic impact, and cheers their progress along the way..
Watch Event Recap Video for Black Women & Entrepreneurship!
Mike Muse is a Change Agent at the intersection of politics and pop-culture. As host of Sirius XM’s award-winning show, “The Mike Muse Show,” and Co-host of “Sway in the Morning,” he shapes conversation around future thought leaders in tech, policy, and business.
Dana Henson is a Principal and Vice President of The Henson Development Company, Inc. (THC), and the Owner and President of Platform Construction, LLC,. Her commitment to community development and inclusion of minority and women owned businesses is unparalleled. As a serial entrepreneur, her skills have allowed her to expand her brand to offer consulting services to those starting businesses.
Kimberly Bryant founded Black Girls Code, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing technology and computer programming education to African-American girls. Bryant serves on the National Champions Board for the National Girls Collaborative Project, whose vision is to encourage girls to pursue careers in STEM. She is dedicated to creating access to an inclusive computing education for girls everywhere.
Courtney Couch owns C.Luxe Creative, a full-service brand strategy + marketing agency that works with athletes, entertainers, and lifestyle brands. She specializes in experiential events, talent relationships, brand integration, and strategic partnerships to impact socially-conscious, multicultural audiences. She has since founded Crown Luxe ventures, a SPV (special purpose vehicle) inclusive of athletes, entertainers + entrepreneurs investing in private companies.
Angel McCoughtry is a 5x WNBA All-Star, who owns McCoughtry’s Ice Cream – a speciality shop that offers ice cream & desserts to the Atlanta community. Outside of these achievements, Angel McCoughtry’s Dream Foundation empowers youth to recognize their dreams by possessing good character, self-confidence and valuable life skills through training on fundamentals of sportsmanship, competition, and respect.
Known for acting roles on MTV’s Scream series, Kiana Ledé is a pop and R&B vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Ledé’s musical career took off when she signed to the UMG-distributed Republic label, which led to the Selfless and Myself, EPs. Recently Ledé released her second studio album, Grudges, in June of 2023.
