Subscribe
Entertainment

15 Black Celebrity-Owned Businesses You Should Know About

Published on August 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The British Fashion Awards 2014

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Top 15 Black Celebrity Businesses

August marks a powerful celebration of innovation, ownership, and generational impact: Black Business Month.

It’s a time to spotlight the trailblazers who’ve taken their influence beyond the stage, screen, or field and turned it into a blueprint for legacy.

In an industry where creative labor is often separated from financial equity, these figures are reclaiming the narrative—moving from being the face of brands to owning them outright.

Whether it’s redefining beauty standards, revolutionizing the media landscape, or building luxury empires from the ground up, these entrepreneurs aren’t just chasing profit—they’re shifting culture.

Their ventures reflect authenticity, empowerment, and intentionality, rooted in a desire to uplift communities and inspire the next generation of visionaries.

From fashion houses and production companies to wellness brands and tech investments, the impact stretches far beyond the storefront. It’s about access. Ownership. Representation. Power.

Check Out The Top 15 Black Celebrity Business Below

RELATED: Beyoncé Unveils SirDavis Whisky Brand In Honor Of Her Great-Grandfather

15 Black Celebrity-Owned Businesses You Should Know About  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Tyler Perry – Tyler Perry Studios

One of the largest film studios in the U.S., Black-owned and built from the ground up, empowering hundreds of Black creatives.

2. Issa Rae – Hoorae Media / Sienna Naturals (Haircare)

Issa Rae is building an entertainment and beauty brand with a clear mission: elevate Black stories, Black beauty, and Black joy.

3. Oprah Winfrey – OWN Network / Harpo Productions

A cultural icon, Oprah transformed daytime television into a media empire centered around personal growth, spirituality, and Black storytelling.

4. LeBron James – SpringHill Company / Uninterrupted / Lobos 1707

LeBron’s media companies focus on empowerment and authentic storytelling, while his tequila brand Lobos 1707 is 100% minority-owned.

5. Jay-Z – Roc Nation / Armand de Brignac / Tidal

With a portfolio spanning sports, music, streaming, and luxury spirits, Jay-Z built an empire grounded in ownership and legacy.

6. Rihanna – Fenty Beauty / Savage X Fenty

A global game-changer in inclusive beauty and lingerie, Fenty redefined industry standards and made Rihanna a billionaire mogul.

7. Serena Williams – Serena Ventures / Will Perform

  • Serena’s investment firm backs diverse entrepreneurs, and her body care brand Will Perform focuses on recovery and wellness.

8. Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Ivy Park / Cécred Hair

From music and fashion to haircare, Beyoncé’s businesses are rooted in creativity, culture, and self-expression.

9. Pharrell Williams – Billionaire Boys Club / Joopiter / Humanrace Skincare

Pharrell fuses music, fashion, and skincare with intention, innovation, and wellness for all skin tones.

10. Michael B. Jordan – ObsidianWorks / The Lifted Project

11. Tracee Ellis Ross – Pattern Beauty

A love letter to textured hair, Pattern Beauty empowers people with curls, coils, and confidence.

12. 50 Cent – Sire Spirits (Branson Cognac & Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne)

50’s luxury liquor brands and power plays in television (via G-Unit Film & TV) show his unmatched business acumen.

13. Snoop Dogg – Death Row Records / Broadus Foods

From music to cereal, Snoop is rebranding legacy and building wealth through Black-owned distribution.

14. Venus Williams – EleVen by Venus / Happy Viking (plant-based nutrition)

Venus champions wellness and empowerment, both on and off the court, through her fashion and supplement brands.

15. Megan Thee Stallion – Hottie Sauce (Popeyes) / Hot Girl Enterprises

Megan’s business ventures blend bold branding, cultural moments, and her signature Houston-rooted confidence.

Related Tags

Black business month
More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Two friends in New York City
Civil Rights & Social Justice
15 Items
Entertainment
Matthew Edwards, black man arrested for honking horn at police
News
Singh and Notley Rally for NDP in Edmonton
2:04
News
Diverse college students lounging on campus steps, engaging with digital devices, sharing laughter and camaraderie during study break
News
Happy black teacher in front of chalkboard at school looking at camera.
Opinion
Teyana Taylor's Birthday Party
News
Stressed young african american businesswoman suffering headache in busy office
Opinion
Trending Stories
A Pot Hole with moving car
News

White Man Drives Truck Into Sinkhole, Tells Man Who Tried To Warn Him He Didn’t Stop Because He’s Black

BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Public Figures

It’s Time To Call Nicki Minaj What She Is: Bitter [Op-Ed]

Sydney Sweeney Good Genes Ad
News

Sydney Sweeney, American Eagle Ad Appeals To Racist ‘Good Genes’ Ideology 

News

Trump Wants To Prosecute Beyoncé And Kamala Harris Over An ’11 Million Dollar’ Payment That Doesn’t Exist

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Covfefe Chronicles with Dr. Stacey Patton
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: Why A Cartoon Penis Has MAGA In A Meltdown

Variety TV FYC Fest - Arrivals
News

Police Clarify That Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Daughter Was NOT In The Water During His Drowning

The word Refugee is written in a jumbled, torn-up style with magazine letters
Politics

‘It’s for White People’: Trump’s South African Refugee Program Confirms What We Already Knew

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close