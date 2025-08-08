Subscribe
Forgotten ’90s R&B Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Published on August 8, 2025

Tevin Campbell, American Singer & Songwriter

Source: Michel Linssen / Getty

Have you ever attended a family cookout or party where the music is playing some ’90s R&B, but it seems like everyone is using the same generic playlist from Spotify? Trust me, I believe we have all been there.

The ’90s era of R&B was like no other—it showcased heartache, love, joy and pain in a harmonious way that truly made you want more. It was an era of waiting for that perfect moment when your favorite song came on the radio so you could tape it for your mixtape. ’90s R&B was not just yearning and belting; it could be groovy. It would make you want to dance, it could inspire you, and it was eclectic and unique in a way that left you humming the tune long after the song ended.

It was a defining era for R&B—one that shaped the stars and hitmakers that we know today. It was also a musical era that could never be replicated.

With all the appreciation music lovers have for ’90s music, why does it seem like everyone has the same handful of songs circulating on their party playlist? It’s kind of irritating constantly hearing “Can We Talk” and “Return Of The Mack” at every event you attend that has tunes playing— even when you adore those songs.

From wedding anthems and party jams to songs from artists you may have thought of as one-hit wonders. Adding these songs to your playlist will have the crowd begging you to connect your phone to the Bluetooth at the next cookout.

1. When Will I See Your Smile Again? — Bel Biv Devoe (1990)

2. All The Way — Playa (1998)

3. The One I Gave My Heart To — Aaliyah (1996)

4. These Are The Times — Dru Hill (1998)

5. Can We — SWV (1997)

6. Always In My Heart — Tevin Campbell (1993)

7. You Want This — Janet Jackson (1993)

8. You Put A Move On My Heart — Tamia

9. Quality Time — Hi-Five (1992)

10. Are You Still Down? — Jon B. feat. Tupac

music
