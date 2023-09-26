Celebrities Show Up, Show Out At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Stop In Houston

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The stars aligned at the Houston tour stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour on Saturday night. Dripping with celebrity attendees and A-list fashion, the hometown event had – and still has – everyone talking.

Rumors swarmed before the event about who may join Queen Bey for her return home. Page Six and other celebrity sites accurately reported Meg Thee Stallion would perform the “Savage Remix.” And some Bey fans hoped for a “Destiny’s Child” reunion on stage.

In the end, it was Thee Stallion who popped up for the Texas show. She wore a fabulously blinged-out camouflage body suit and killed the stage at the NRG Stadium. The fellow Houston native also made our hearts smile as she yelled, “I love you, Beyoncé!” when walking off the stage.

Beyonce’s Celebrity Friends Slay Houston’s Renaissance World Tour Stop

However, “Destiny’s Child” members were also in the building. Social media captured Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams together, as well as Letoya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson enjoying the concert throughout the night and cheering on Beyoncé. Farrah Franklin is the only former member who was not seen at a Renaissance World Tour concert.

Other celebs spotted include Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Normani,Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, Tami Roman, Trae Tha Truth, Victoria Monet and Jay-Z. But there were plenty of other celebrities there, too. And they all understood the assignment with their Renaissance looks. Starlets donned cowboy hats, silver bling and metallic looks. Fun sheer outfits, bodysuits, and body-hugging jeans were additional outfit favorites.

As the show started, Beyoncé offered a culinary metaphor to show her solidarity with her hometown of Houston.

“H-town, it’s goin’ dine,” Beyoncé said. “I can travel to any country around the world. But you ain’t ever gonna take the country out of this girl. I represent y’all everywhere I go, and I want to make you proud.”

Beyoncé told the crowd how much she had been anticipating this tour stop in the city where she grew up.

“Houston, I’ve been waiting this whole tour to perform for my people! I want y’all to know I take y’all everywhere I go, I will always rep Houston,” Beyoncé said as the show ended. “I hope you guys had an unforgettable night.”

As a recap of one of the most star-studded stops in Renaissance history, keep reading to find our list of celebrities seen in and around NRG Stadium. Like other members of the Bey Hive, they all slayed, sang and sashayed with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy.

Houston had a time on Saturday night.

