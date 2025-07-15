Sometimes comedy makes strange bedfellows.

The co-creator of Seinfeld and the star and creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm is teaming up with the most elegant first family to ever grace the White House for an HBO sketch show about the history of America.

“David will act as co-creator will act as executive producer, writer and star of the limited series consisting of six half-hour episodes, produced by the Obamas’ company, Higher Ground,” HuffPost reports.

This will be David’s first return to HBO since ending Curb Your Enthusiasm a year ago, and the jokes are already coming.

“Once ‘Curb’ ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow,” David said. “Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

HuffPost notes that “Curb” showrunner Jeff Schaffer will be back with David to co-write and direct episodes.

“President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion. …But then Larry David called,” the logline of the yet-to-be-named project noted.

Barack Obama’s statement added: “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

Jokes aside, shortly after leaving the White House, the Obamas launched “Higher Ground” production company that has already produced the “Oscar-winning documentary American Factory, the kids series Waffles + Mochi, and the movies Rustin and Leave the World Behind.

There is no set date for when the HBO series is set to premiere, but see how social media is reacting to the news below.

Larry David And The Obamas Team Up For An HBO Sketch Comedy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

