People across social media are celebrating the life of Prince today, which is his 61st birthday. In addition, his new album “Originals,” which is 15 tracks by the Purple One that were originally records Sheila E., Apollonia 6, The Bangles and Sinéad O’Connor. The album is exclusively available on Tidal and everywhere else on June 21.

JAY-Z said in a press release about the new material, “Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight. Trying to help further that legacy through his music is an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peek behind the curtain.”

As we all know, when Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 many people tried to honor the icon with a tribute. Some rocked and some failed.

Check it out below:

11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG, I’m Crying!’ was originally published on globalgrind.com