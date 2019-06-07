11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG, I’m Crying!’

People across social media are celebrating the life of Prince today, which is his 61st birthday. In addition, his new album “Originals,” which is 15 tracks by the Purple One that were originally records Sheila E., Apollonia 6, The Bangles and Sinéad O’Connor. The album is exclusively available on Tidal and everywhere else on June 21.
JAY-Z said in a press release about the new material, “Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight. Trying to help further that legacy through his music is an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peek behind the curtain.”
As we all know, when Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 many people tried to honor the icon with a tribute. Some rocked and some failed.
1. Dan Phillips Learns That Prince Lyrics Don't Belong In A Sportscast.
One sports anchor thought it would be cute if he combined Prince lyrics with recent sports highlights. Dan Phillips of WZTV Fox-17 started a story with, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get though this thing called life. An electric word, life, but I’m here to tell you there’s something else – the NHL playoffs.” He was fired from his position soon after.
2. Madonna Tried It
When news broke that Madonna was going to pay tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards, many folks were not here for it. Even a Change.org petition was started to get her replaced. However, the awards show supported their decision and Madonna gave a horrendous performance of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She even dragged poor Stevie Wonder into her mess of a performance to perform “Purple Rain.”
3. Cheesy Brand Tributes
Many people wanted to show their love for Prince once news of his passing hit, even branded products — from Cheerios to Hamburger Helper. While some tributes were a nice touch, others were just plain corny. If you’re going to show love, at least put some thought into it.
4. Jennifer Hudson Overpowers A Classic
Jennifer Hudson kicks off our many 2016 BET Awards tributes and she didn’t disappoint when it came to Prince. Hudson’s powerful pipes soared in Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
5. The Cast Of 'The Color Purple' Goes In
The actors of the hit Broadway musical ‘The Color Purple’ were one of the first to pay tribute to the deceased icon when they belted out “Purple Rain” after a show. With J-Hud and Cynthia Erivo singing together, the performance went viral.
6. Erykah Badu Gives A Sultry Rendition Of "The Ballad of Dorothy Parker"
Badu put folks in a sexy mood at the 2016 BET Awards when she covered a standout track from Prince’s ‘Sign o’ the Times’ album. Backed by The Roots, the soul diva had the audience chanting along to the song.
7. Maxwell Gives A Smooth Take On Nothing 'Compares 2 U'
This is the song Madonna TRIED to sag. Luckily with Maxwell, the 2016 BET Awards booked the right chops to deliver a Prince-written classic. It was stripped down, sincere, and most important, soulful. Take notes, Madge.
8. The Time Gives Dance Moves For Days
The Morris Day-led band opened up the Prince 2017 Grammy tributes with a bang! Everyone had “Jungle Love” as Day led folks in shimmying, shaking, and checking their hairdo in the mirror. Such a heartwarming tribute from a band who owes much of their success to The Purple One.
9. Bruno Mars Rocks Out At The Grammys
Bruno Mars is solidifying his spot as one of the best entertainers of the past decade. He proved his talents at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards by covering Prince’s 1984 hit “Let’s Go Crazy.” Geared in a sparkly purple jacket, Bruno gave us the coordinated dance moves we love and an unsuspected shred of the guitar. Bruno killed it.
10. Sheila E. Brings Down The House In An Epic Finale
Who better to end the 2016 BET Awards and honor her lost friend than the uber talented Sheila E? In an eight-minute set, she danced and drummed her way through a medley of Prince songs. She had the audience partying like it was 1999!