Ramadan Mubarak: Top Rap Mentions Honoring The Muslim Holy Month
1. Kanye West – Power Remix
“Now everything I’m rhyming on cause a Ramadan”
2. Method Man- Another Winter
“Smashing, make it jump like everlasting God body Ramadan, thirty-day fasting”
3. Meek – 1942 Flows
“Had to starve all day just to get to it fast. Like Ramadan“
4. Gucci Mane – Stomach Grumbling
“Claim that they fastin’ but no it ain’t Ramadan (damn)”
5. Travis Scott – Grey
“Ooh, around this time, was starving, no Ramadan”
6. Notorious B.I.G – Kick in The Door
“Quick fast like Ramadan, it’s the rap phenomenon, Don Dada”
7. MF Doom – Kon Karne
“Take your cash, Karma, or break your fast, Ramadan.”
8. Jay Electronica – Exhibit C
“Jay Elect-Ramadan, Muhammad as-salaam-alaikum RasoulAllah Subhanahu wa ta’ala through your monitor”
9. Dusty Locane – REWIND
“He won’t eat, Ramadan On his knees, pray to God”
10. Logic – D3ad Presidents III
“Fasting every night, I ain’t talking ’bout no Ramadan”
