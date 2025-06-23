Subscribe
Entertainment

What To Watch TV: The Greatest Musical Guests On Black Sitcoms

Published on June 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maxwell Album launch

Source: Fred Duval / Getty

Our weekly ‘What To Watch’ TV list celebrates Black Music Month with our favorite musical guests on these popular Black sitcoms. From classic “Martin” episodes to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” these artist appearances will make you smile. Check out clips from our ‘What To Watch’ TV list celebrating Black Music Month inside.

This week’s list feels nostalgic. All star artists and groups like Biggie, Stevie Wonder, Destiny’s Child, Tupac Shakur, Jodeci, Usher and Snoop Dogg showed off their many talents. Some of these musical guests performed and offered their acting chops to these classic Black TV sitcom episodes.

Related Stories

One of our favorite moments is when the Notorious B.I.G. appeared on “Martin” as himself. He guest starred on Season 4, Episode 3 titled “Blow, Baby, Blow.” The fallen star stopped in Detroit, looking for background singers. Biggie quickly discovered everyone was looking for their big break. It’s hilarious thanks to Gina (Tisha Campbell) and Pam’s (Tichina Arnold) antics.

Another exciting episode that lives rent free in our minds is when Destiny’s Child guest starred on “Smart Guy.” This was when there were four members of the group early on. Members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett appeared in Season 3, Episode 10 titled “A Date With Destiny.” TJ (Taj Mowry) steals the spotlight when the girl group asks him to star in their “No, No, No” music video instead of his sister. Destiny’s Child also performed an a cappella version of “Amazing Grace.”

So many great moments to revisit. There are countless other episodes and artists who supported these beloved Black sitcoms at the height of their successes. Comment some of your favorite musical guests in Black sitcoms below.

Check out a round up of our favorite musical guests on these hit Black sitcoms below:

What To Watch TV: The Greatest Musical Guests On Black Sitcoms  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Destiny’s Child – ‘Smart Guy’

Source:YouTube

2. Biggie – ‘Martin’

Source:YouTube

3. Snoop Dogg – ‘The Bernie Mac Show’

Source:YouTube

4. Boyz II Men – ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Source:YouTube

5. Stevie Wonder – ‘The Cosby Show’

Source:YouTube

6. Heavy D & The Boyz – ‘A Different World’

Source:YouTube

7. Outkast – ‘Martin’

Source:YouTube

8. Jodeci – ‘Moesha’

Source:YouTube

9. Mariah Carey – ‘The Proud Family’

Source:YouTube

10. Ron Isley and Mary J. Blige – ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’

Source:YouTube

11. Busta Rhymes – ‘The Steve Harvey Show’

Source:YouTube

12. Tupac Shakur – ‘A Different World’

Source:YouTube

13. Brian McKnight – ‘Living Single’

Source:YouTube

14. Mýa and Blackstreet – ‘Sister, Sister’

Source:YouTube

15. Tweet – ‘The Parkers’

Source:YouTube

16. Rhona Bennett of En Vogue – ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’

Source:YouTube

17. Usher – ‘The Parent Hood’

Source:YouTube

Related Tags

black sitcoms
More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Home Depot Building Mug
News
2025 Rock The Bells Festival
News
Thurgood Marshall
Entertainment
El Salvador Continues To Receive Deportees From The US As Controversy Escalates
News
Pro-Palestinian Protests In Iran
Politics
2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch
Pop Culture
Sonya Massey
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Covfefe Chronicles with Dr. Stacey Patton
Covfefe Chronicles
Trending Stories
Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Police Lights
News

Black Man Found Hanging From A Tree In New York, Police Call It Suicide

Unite the Right Protest
Opinion

Preston Damsky, ‘Viewpoint Neutrality,’ And White Supremacy [Op-Ed]

Two women with pride flag
Opinion

Erased In The Name Of ‘Choice’: How This Moment Echoes Our Oldest Wounds

University of Pittsburgh Obama Rally
Politics

100 Things You Didn’t Know About Barack Obama

21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Press Room
Crime

Why Sean Combs Was Never Going To Be Fully Held Accountable [Op-Ed]

Two men exercising together outdoors
Lifestyle

We All We Got: The Crisis Of Black Male Friendship

Norfolk, Virginia, USA Skyline
News

Virginia Funeral Home Faces Lawsuit After Black Man Was Allegedly Found Covered In Maggots During Viewing

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close