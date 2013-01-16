Lawd! Did Shawty Lo Get Ex-Girlfriend Pregnant With Baby No. 12?

Did Shawty Lo get his ex girl, Jai Jai, pregnant? Well, word on the street is that he just might be the father of the bun in Jai Jai’s oven, according to VLAD TV.

Shawty Lo, whose actual name is Carlos Walker, has come under fire recently for his apparent disregard of birth control and for showcasing his wayward lifestyle for all to see during a trailer of the now-defunct Oxygen reality TV show “All My Babies’ Mamas.” As soon as the sugar honey ice tea hit the fan about the baby mama drama show, folks were up-in-arms. A petition began circulating on Change.org, claiming that the show perpetuated stereotypes that were extremely demeaning to African American families. The NAACP also got involved and demanded that the head honchos at Oxygen to pull the plug on the program.

Over 37,000 Change.org signatures later, Oxygen buckled and made the decision Tuesday to shelve Lo’s project.

Now, Jai Jai, who was Lo’s girlfriend, decided to shake things up by going on Instagram and posting a picture of herself showing off a pregnant belly. Although she did not confirm who the father of her unborn child was, there is speculation that Lo is in fact the dad. Jai also did not state whether she and Lo were back together again.

If Lo is the father of Jai’s unborn baby, the child will be his 12th and the young woman will join the pitiful ranks of being his 11th baby mama.

What a sad, sad state of affairs….