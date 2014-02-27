Rick Ross Responds To Backlash Over His Controversial Trayvon Martin Lyric

Rapper Rick Ross has responded to criticism of the mention of Trayvon Martin on his new album by insisting that it was a warning to Black youth, reports MTV.com.

In the album, Mastermind, Ross spits the following:

“Too close to a ni–a as a mother–king bomb/ Trayvon Martin, I’m never missing my target/ Bitch ni–as hating, tell me it’s what I’m parking.”

The backlash was immediate, prompting Ross to try to smooth it all over with one of the most nonsensical explanations ever.

“It’s so important that today, on the two-year anniversary of the death of Trayvon Martin, we never forget that tragedy,” Ross said. “I’m never going to let the world forget that name. In my song ‘Black and White’ off Mastermind I say, ‘Trayvon Martin, I’m never missing my target’. There I’m reminding people that if you’re a black person or a person of any color for that matter in this country, you have to be accurate, whatever moves you make, stay accurate. Even when you’re walking down the street, playing music from your car, you have to stay on point.” “Black men are being killed and their killers [are] beating the trial,” added Ross, who plans to use his recently purchased 235-acre Georgia estateto help inner-city youngsters. “It hasn’t been this much violence against black men since the ’60s. I am Trayvon Martin, we’re all Trayvon Martin. He was from South Florida. That could have been me or one of my homies. So, stay alert and never miss your target. Whatever that target may be. Getting out the hood, providing from your family. Stay sharp. Stay alive. Trayvon, Rest in Peace.”

So Ross compares himself to George Zimmerman gunning down an unarmed teenager and we’re supposed to believe that he meant it to be empowering?

Right.

As NewsOne previously reported, Rick Ross was placed under fire for his rape lyrics in the song “U.O.E.N.O.” In response, he tweeted pseud- apologies that only seemed to make his blunder worse.

One tweet read, “I dont condone rape. Apologies for the #lyric interpreted as rape. #BOSS” The other tweet was no better:

Apologies to my many business partners,who would never promote violence against women. @ReebokClassics @ultraviolet

Ross’ lyrics bragged about slipping drugs into a woman’s drink and taking her home to have sex with her while she was under the influence and unable to say no.

“Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

Initially, Ross said his lyrics were misinterpreted and never actually said “rape.”

Also On News One: