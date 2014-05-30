NewsOne Now Audio Podcast 05.30.14

Podcast Download

Kristal High from Politic365.com, economist and author Julianne Malveaux and political strategist Angela Rye joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share their memories and experiences with Maya Angelou. The panel focused on Angelou as a feminist who inspired countless black women.

Roland talked with Flex and Shanice about their new reality TV show on OWN “Flex & Shanice: All in the Family.” Flex explained that, as a family, they’ve gone through financial highs and lows but the show is not being done out of necessity. Flex said, “We want to let people know that they can get through anything.”

Bo Porter, manager of the Houston Astros, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” Friday to discuss MLB’s Civil Rights game, Beacon Awards luncheon honoring Maya Angelou and other civil rights trailblazers. Porter also spoke on getting baseball reintroduced in to inner-city communities as well as the low numbers of black Americans in the big leagues.

Actress Tika Sumpter joined Roland on “NewsOne Now” to highlight some of the projects on which she’s currently working. From the sound of it, Sumpter is planning for a busy summer. The “Haves and Have Nots” star will be appearing in the upcoming James Brown biopic, “Get on Up,” which opens August 1. Martin also asked Sumpter about having a larger role in the “Ride Along” sequel.

