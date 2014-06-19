NewsOne Now Video Podcast: Beware Of Boko Haram

Podcast Download

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee returned from Nigeria Monday. She joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOneNow” to share what she discovered about the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram. Lee says that the terrorist group’s influence is spreading across the region, the world needs to wake up and pay attention to the “thuggish terrorist group with no morals.”

