NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Is This The New Red State Strategy?

Analysts Michael Steele, Lauren Victoria Burke, and Corey Dade discussed Republican Sen. Thad Cochran‘s shocking election win in Mississippi on “NewsOne Now with Roland Martin. Cochran narrowly won the Republican primary with the support of black voters.

Julieanna Richardson, founder and executive director of The HistoryMakers to discussed the Library of Congress’s acquisition of The History Makers.

On Wednesday, Tariq Nasheed joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss his new documentary “Hidden Colors 3: The Rules of Racism.” The documentary takes a look at systematic racism in the United States.

Comediennes Niki Moore, Yvonne Orji and Queen Aishah brought the funny for this week’s installment of Wildin’ Out Wednesday.

