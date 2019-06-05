Linda Fairstein’s Publishing Company Is Standing By Her Alleged Lies, Corruption And Destroying The Lives Of Five Black Children

Ava DuVernay‘s “When They See Us” had made all eyes turn to former Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Linda Fairstein, the woman who helped to lock up Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise. She has been forced to resign from her position at nonprofit Safe Horizon and Vassar College, but it appears her publishing company, Penguin Random House, is standing by her racist side.

TMZ reports, “We’ve reached out to 6 different people at both PRH and Dutton, including reps from Linda’s literary agency, ICM Partners — but still … radio silence.” Penguin Random House and its subsidiary, Dutton, has not said a word and there has been repercussions from publishing world.

Fairstein has published 14 “crime fiction” books. Clearly, her case against the five innocent Black children was fiction as well.

The 72-year-old told The Daily Beast yesterday that she had no fear of being dropped by her publisher. “My publisher is fantastic,” she claimed.

Yep, fantastically standing by racism.

Fairstein also attacked the the film and DuVernay. “It’s a basket of lies,” she whined.

Earlier this week, DuVernay said she reached out to Fairstein and other key figures.

“I informed them that I was making the film, that they would be included, and invited them to sit with me and talk with me so that they could share their point of view and their side of things so that I could have that information as I wrote the script with my co-writers,” she said. “Linda Fairstein actually tried to negotiate. I don’t know if I’ve told anyone this, but she tried to negotiate conditions for her to speak with me, including approvals over the script and some other things. So you know what my answer was to that, and we didn’t talk.”

Fairstein denied that she tried to control the scripts.

Fairstein retired from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2002, the same year that Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were exonerated only because a fellow inmate came forward to confess.

Watch the powerful trailer for “When They See Us” below, which is available on Netflix.

