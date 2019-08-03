Ben Carson Assumes ‘Young Men Sitting On Porches’ In Baltimore Are Unemployed

Ben Carson visit to Baltimore was a complete disaster. After Trump disrespected the entire city and Rep. Elijah Cummings, the unqualified secretary of Housing and Urban Development decided to show his face and defend Trump’s racism. While talking to Fox News he whines about “young man sitting on porches.”

Carson said on the deplorable show “Fox and Friends,” “The people are the ones who are suffering when we have squalor there. I saw so many young men sitting on porches, able-bodied young men. I’m looking for a way now — we are going to be talking about this in Washington — how can we get those young men employed in terms of cleaning up the neighborhoods, in terms of helping to repair some of the structures, gaining some skills to allow them to move up the economic ladder.”

Why did Carson assume because he saw Black men sitting on a porch that they were unemployed and lazy? Did he walk up to them and have a conversation or did he just drive by in his luxury car and make a judgement call? Some may have been unemployed, others could have had a day off work, to assume they were unemployed simply because they were sitting on the porch is disgusting, especially considering Baltimore is a famous for “stoop” culture.

Watch the clip below:

It is safe to assume Carson didn’t have a conversation with anyone he was judging because when he was trying to set up a press conference outside of Morning Star Baptist Church of Christ that same day, he was kicked off the property. According to The Atlantic, Gregory Evans, 71, who is a member of the church for 50 years, asked, “Why did someone come onto church property without permission? This community needs some support on all kinds of issues—on dilapidated housing and everything else. All of a sudden you’re going to show up on our property and not even ask permission to be here?”

Evans said of Carson: “He’s using it as a photo op to make it look like they are doing something.”

Carson was perturbed and said on camera to CBS, “It’s a church! They say, ‘Get off my property.’ A church! … This is the level to which we have sunk as a society.”

Nope, Carson is the one who has sunk to the deepest level of the sunken place.

