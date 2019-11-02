Polling Suggests Americans Still Hoping Michelle Obama Will Run For President

It’s the dream that many people cannot let go off. Our forever first lady Michelle Obama running for President of the United States. The Oscar winner is begging her to run for president.

See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

According to USA Today, “one in five Democrats” wanted someone else to join the race and “10% identified former first lady Michelle Obama.” Without even announcing, Michelle Obama is polling higher than the majority of the other candidates.

In addition, a Boston Herald-Franklin Pierce University survey has Obama easily beating Biden in the crucial state of New Hampshire.

This is all just a dream. Michelle Obama has repeatedly said she will not run for president.

Even back in 2016, Barack Obama said, “Let me tell you, there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Michelle is not running for president — that I can tell you.”

Back in March, Michelle told Conan O’Brien, “What I have said, because I’m not interested in politics, and I have said this before, is that sadly in our country when you put an R or D on you, you immediately alienate most of the country with whatever choice you make.”

She continued, “We’re in those times right now. And my goal is that I want to be able to reach as many people as possible. I don’t want people to stop listening or to take what I say differently if it’s the truth just because I’m a D. Because there are a lot of Rs out there that I love and respect, and if I know something, I want Republicans’ kids to know about college… I’m not one of these people who are like either you’re on my side or you’re not. I think you can do that better outside of politics. But I will do everything I can to emphasize the importance of voting.”

However, some folks won’t give up the dream. Back in July, Oscar winning filmmaker Michael Moore said on MSNBC, “If the election were held today, there is one person that would crush Trump. And she hasn’t announced yet. And her last name rhymes with Obama. In fact, it is Obama. Michelle Obama.”

Watch the clip below:

SEE ALSO:

Everything To Know About The Phoenix Police Department’s Culture Of Racism And Corruption

Chicago’s Whitney Young Magnet High School To Name Athletic Center After Michelle Obama

#MichelleTaughtMe: Michelle Obama’s Book Inspires Curriculum For Black Girls