Saugus High School Shooting In Santa Clarita: Everything To Know

UPDATED: 1:33 p.m. EST —

At least one person was killed in a high school shooting that also left multiple people injured in Southern California on Thursday. The suspect from the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita was identified as a 15-year-old Asian male. He was taken into custody not too long after allegedly starting shooting in the school.

According to ABC News, six people in total have been injured, including three students. One of those six people suffered a gunshot wound. It was unclear if that person was the same person who reportedly died.

The suspect in Santa Clarita, CA school shooting is dead. pic.twitter.com/z5RlfjxemU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 14, 2019

UPDATED: 1:10 p.m. EST –

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the shooting suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

So far, more politicians and public figures have come out to condemn the shooting, including Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Heartbroken and praying for Santa Clarita,” she tweeted. “I’m incredibly grateful to the first responders who are on the scene of this active situation. If you are near the area, please listen to law enforcement. Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can’t accept this.”

Heartbroken and praying for Santa Clarita. I’m incredibly grateful to the first responders who are on the scene of this active situation. If you are near the area, please listen to law enforcement. Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can't accept this. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 14, 2019

Original story:

A shooting at a Southern California high school on Thursday has left multiple people injured and a few in critical condition.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, shots went off at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita earlier this morning. The school as well as the surrounding elementary schools were put on lockdown, and the suspect was said to be an Asian male in black clothing .

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

Eventually, all of the schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District were put on lockdown and authorities further said, “If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911.”

If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Initial reports said that five victims were being treated with two in critical condition, and according to CNN, the suspect is believed to be a member of the school.

So far people already started sending their condolences to the high school and victims of the attack. Former California Rep. Katie Hill said she attended Saugus High School and still lives in the area. She expressed her concerns over the shooting.

“It’s your worst nightmare,” she said. “Every single member of Congress is constantly in the back of their head as to whether something like that is going to happen in your home district because it’s the worst thing that can happen.”

We’ll keep you updated as the story develops.

