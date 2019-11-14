Arizona Cop Violently Attacks A Black Teen With No Arms Or Legs

Disturbing video has surfaced of a Pima County deputy brutally attacking a 15-year-old quadruple amputee. The child has no arms and legs and he has been charged along with his friend who recorded the horrific video.

KOLD reports the incident happened in September (the exact date of the video is not clear) while 15-year-old was in a group home. He reportedly got upset with a staff member and knocked over a garbage can. The police were called and an unidentified (social media will surely change that) deputy arrived on the scene. The eight-minute video shows him screaming and cursing at the child and wrestling him to the floor.

The teenagers were arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

Joel Feinman, the Pima County Public Defender, said about the video, “Men with badges should not be acting this way. Men and women who do act this way should not have badges and guns.”

Social media has been outraged by the story, one user wrote, “Man with no arms or legs gets the police called on him for KICKING over a trash can.”

Another user said, “Is no one off limits? This deputy would have got jumped for this now we just accept it. Cops are literally murdering black citizens in cold blood, they are beating toddlers up, wheelchair bound citizens, aushwitz survivors, punching pregnant women and we are just taking it. Why?”

One comment called the employee for calling the police, “Give the details of the worker. They need to be fired. No more working with teens. Or anyone in need of help. Go work at McDonald’s.”

The video is deeply disturbing and we can only hope the police officer will be held accountable. However, Arizona is known for their aggressive police. In May of 2018, Robert Johnson was in the lobby of an apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona and was pummeled by police. However, by August of 2018 it was ruled that the officers were justified in the brutal beating that was caught on camera.

