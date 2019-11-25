Five-Year-Old Drummer Receives Scholarship Offer From Alcorn State University

A five-year-old Louisiana native is living proof that you’re never too young to pursue your passion. According to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, kindergartner Jeremiah Travis’ musical skills have landed him a band scholarship from Alcorn State University.

Nicole Jackson is taking out loans to help put her 21-year-old daughter through college. But she won't have to do that for her 5-year-old. https://t.co/CToZQibjSz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 18, 2019

The drumming sensation discovered his love for music early on. He would often pretend that his ABC blocks and other household items were drums. After noticing his love for drumming, his mother Nicole Jackson decided to help Jeremiah develop his talent. The youngster hasn’t even entered grade school yet and has already made power moves in his music career. He currently serves as a snare drummer at St. Helena College and Career Academy where he plays alongside musicians who are at least three times his age. Jeremiah has performed at halftime shows during sporting events at the school and has also showcased his talents during New Orleans Pelicans basketball games. He pulls his inspiration from the film Drumline and his cousin Kenya Brooks who is a percussionist in the St. Helena College and Career Academy school band.

It will be 13 years until he graduates from high school, but he has already received a full band scholarship from the Mississippi-based HBCU Alcorn State University. “Now, to know that he is 5 and has a full scholarship made me feel so good. I am just amazed at his playing level with him being so young,” his mother told the news outlet. “My child only plays a video game for no longer than 15 minutes and then he wants to beat on something. He’s not a video game person. He likes to move and learn different things with drums.”

If Jeremiah decided to join Alcorn State University’s “Sounds of Dyn-O-mite” marching band, he would come on to a team that has a rich legacy within HBCU culture. According to Blavity, the band was the first to perform at the Superdome in New Orleans. The band was also a part of former President Jimmy Carter’s inaugural parade.

