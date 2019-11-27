Feral Hogs ‘Becoming Bigger Problem’ In Area Where Caretaker Was Brutally Killed

A caretaker met a tragic end in Texas as authorities confirm that she was brutally killed by feral hogs. Further comment on the incident from neighbors and officials show that the animals are becoming a major problem in the area of the attack.

According to ABC13, 59-year-old Christine Rollins was found unresponsive in the front yard of an Anahuac home on Sunday. In a press conference on Monday, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said a medical examiner’s office ruled her cause of death as “exsanguination due to feral hog assault.”

Rollins was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives in the home close to where her body was found. When she didn’t arrive to work at her normal time, the 84-year-old homeowner went outside to find Rollins laying between her vehicle and the home’s front door. When deputies showed up, they found Rollins dead with multiple injuries to her body. Hawthorne described it as one of the most horrific scenes he’s ever seen.

Neighbors explained to ABC13 that they’ve complained about wild hogs in the area. “As soon as I seen the news report on that, my heart goes out to the family. A loss like that, no one needs to have to go through,” explained “Cajun Bob” Thornberry, of Sweeny. He’s been hunting and trapping wild hogs for 40 years and has made use of trees to make escapes from charging hogs.

“If you walk up on a bunch of these hogs, don’t try to run because they can outrun you. Try to get close to a tree and if you can’t get close to a tree, at least carry a gun with you,” he said. Like most wild animals, feral hogs attack once they feel threatened, Thornberry said.

Although deadly hog attacks are extremely rare, the sheriff says hogs in that rural section of Chambers County are becoming a bigger problem, and there’s evidence that hogs were on the property where Rollins died.

“We’ve got individuals that hunt hogs with dogs. They put Kevlar on these dogs for a purpose because those hogs are vicious. And when they feel threatened, they’re coming after you,” said David Bennett, a neighbor. A Vice special also reiterates how folks in Texas have to deal with feral hogs that can destroy property, carry diseases or possibly be a risk to someone’s life. Some people hunt them, poison them or even trap them just to have some control over the population.

Nobody testified to hearing the attack on Rollins when it happened. The 84-year-old homeowner and his 79-year-old wife have Alzheimer’s disease and severe dementia. Both need around-the-clock-care and Rollins was one of their three caretakers and had worked for them for a year and a half. According to family, she dedicated her life to helping people and she was also a big sports fan, favoring the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Rockets.

Rollins leaves behind one adult daughter and two adult grandkids.

