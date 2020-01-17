Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Opens Up After Father Dies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally breaking his silence after his father, professional wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, died on Wednesday.

On Friday, the movie star posted some emotional words to Instagram dedicated to his WWE Hall-of Famer dad. “I love you,” he started off. “You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love.”

Johnson then acknowledged that as he got older, he realized how his dad had complicated aspects about himself as well. “The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man.” Johnson wrote. “That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons.”

Johnson then acknowledged that he’s still in a place of mourning for his dad who passed at age 75. “Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side,” Johnson said. “But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain.”

Johnson assured that he’ll get through his grief, however, and he only hopes that his dad can rest his “trailblazing soul.”

“You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring,” Johnson wrote. “I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high.”

Johnson started out in wrestling just like his father, reaching international fame as “The Rock” with the WWE (formerly the WWF). Then, he turned to movies and now the 47-year-old, who’s of Samoan and Black Nova Scotian heritage, is starring in blockbuster hits like “Jumanji”.

Along with Johnson’s touching words, he also included a video from one of Rocky’s wrestling matches. You can check out the whole tribute below.

