Jimmie ‘J.J.’ Walker Of ‘Good Times’ Accused Of ‘Disgusting’ Homophobic Behavior By Fellow Comedian

The CBS show “Good Times” was considered groundbreaking when it premiered in 1974 and one of its’ beloved characters was J.J. Evans. Comedian Jimmie Walker took on the role and he has since become a staple in sitcom history. However, according to one fellow comedian, Walker is also a “nasty” homophobe who wouldn’t even share the stage with a gay man.

Sampson McCormick has been doing stand-up comedy for years and his star status is steadily rising as a writer, producer and actor. Recently, he appeared on “The Tammi Mac Late Show” on Fox Soul and described a horrible experience when he was supposed to open up for Walker’s stand-up show. “He is a nasty motherfu**er,” McCormick started.

“He was the most disgusting person that I’ve ever worked with in this business.” McCormick continued. “He comes in the green room. He sees me. I stand up and I introduce myself. I say ‘Hey I’m Sampson I’m opening for you tonight.’ Interesting. He leaves out of the room. About ten minutes later, his manager comes back in with a white envelope and she says ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but we won’t be needing your services tonight. So I want to make sure that you got paid.’ So she wrote me a check out of her own pocket and she said Mr. Walker doesn’t want you to open the show tonight. And she wouldn’t tell me why.”

McCormick then said that he stayed for the show that night and Walker went onstage and filled his routine with homophobic slurs and jokes. “He said ‘Can you believe they were going to have a f*g open the show for me tonight,'” explained McCormick. “And then he made age jokes, he said things about Ellen DeGeneres so he was just like, ‘I came up with Ellen on the circuit and she needs some dick so take the dick out his mouth and put it up her ass.'”

“He said some really nasty things and I wouldn’t sit here and make that up,” McCormick finished. “He was so nasty to me.”

You can check out McCormick’s words for yourself below.

#JimmyWalker from #GoodTimes accused of using homophobic slurs, including the F-word and prevented comedian @OfficialSampson from opening up for him:

Walker has made his homophobia clear when he staunchly opposed gay marriage back in 2012.

“There’s just certain traditions that need to be upheld,” he told CNN. “In 100 years from now, people are going to go, ‘Who was against gay marriage?’ And I’ll be one of those idiots and say, ‘That’s me.’ I’m just against it on moral grounds, that’s it. I’m as much a heathen as anybody. I just don’t believe on moral grounds it should be done. I don’t like it, I don’t accept it.”

Walker has yet to release a public statement in response to McCormick’s Fox Soul interview. Meanwhile, McCormick continues to create content, guest host and do stand-up shows across the country.

