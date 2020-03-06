Joe Biden Surrogate Offers ‘Angry Black Women’ Apology To Nina Turner After MLK Jr. Comments

UPDATE: 6:39 p.m. –

Hilary Rosen issued somewhat of a followup apology after receiving major backlash surrounding her initial “angry black women” tweet regarding Nina Turner. Former Vice President Joe Biden‘s campaign surrogate said:

I’m horrified that anyone would think i would call Nina Turner “an angry black woman” I would NEVER!! After the TV hit last night, I was getting tons of ugly messages to keep fighting her using that phrase. I was trying to tell people to STOP. Cause I KNEW I needed to apologize. — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

2/2 I unequivocally know I disrespected her and I wanted to make it right by telling disgusting white folks to stop. Wow did that tweet go wrong. I am so sorry. — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

She added, “I’ve called Nina to apologize directly. Whether or not she takes my call, I am still humbly sorry.”

Original story:

Joe Biden‘s campaign surrogate Hilary Rosen placed herself in the line of fire after attempting to correct Bernie Sanders‘ presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner on comments about Martin Luther King Jr. The exchange, which became heated, resulted in an apology from Rosen that could have been kept, as she used the term “angry black women,” and was then criticized across every social media platform.

During an appearance on Chris Cuomo‘s CNN show, Thursday night, Rosen and Turner bumped heads while discussing race and politics.

“Nina referenced Dr. Martin Luther King before saying that he said from the Birmingham jail that we should be concerned about white moderates,” Rosen said. “That’s actually not what Martin Luther King said.” Turner quipped back, “He did say that. How are you gonna tell me about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? Are you kidding me?”

Rosen continued to whitesplain, “What he said was, we should worry about the silence of white moderates. And what we have in Joe Biden is a man who is not silent. He has a long record and many votes in today’s world feel like the wrong thing, were the wrong thing, and he has discussed that over and over again as Bernie Sanders did on the gun votes and other things.”

Hilary Rosen thought it was a good idea to lecture QUEEN Nina Turner on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/8OaDqTCR82 — The Daily Angle (@thedailyangle) March 6, 2020

Turner quickly corrected Rosen saying, “What the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was talking about, he said, it is the point that the white moderate wants things to be comfortable and instead of focusing in on the bigger threat is not necessarily the white KKK member, but more the white moderate that is more comfortable with keeping things the same and pretending like there is no tension.”

At this point, the clashing between the two women intensified with Rosen telling Turner not to “use Martin Luther King against Joe Biden,” adding that Turner doesn’t “have that standing.”

“Don’t tell me what type of standing I have as a Black woman in America,” Turner fired back. “How dare you! First of all, you’re dipping in something I have to say…”

Rosen then accused Turner of attacking Biden, to which Sanders’ campaign co-chair replied, “I didn’t attack anybody. You’re taking it that way. Listen, don’t dip into what I have to say about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. How dare you, as a white woman, sit up here and try to tell me what I’m supposed to feel and what I’m doing right now?”

Cuomo attempted to extinguish the fire, saying to the women, “You’re in the same party. And let me tell you, you better keep that same energy when you’re up against Trump that you have against each other because he is bigger and badder than I think you guys are ready for.”

Rosen later took to social media to offer an “apology” that read racist, out of touch and folks pretty much thought she should have kept it to herself.

On air thurs I said my colleague @ninaturner didn’t have standing to use MLK Jr.That was wrong. I am sorry for saying those words. Pls no need to defend me and attack angry black women. They have standing. I always need to listen more than I talk. We rise together — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

“On air thurs I said my colleague @ninaturner didn’t have standing to use MLK Jr,” unable to conceal her misogynoir, she wrote. “That was wrong. I am sorry for saying those words. Pls no need to defend me and attack angry black women. They have standing. I always need to listen more than I talk. We rise together.”

Twitter sounded off on Rosen immediately.

“’angry black women,’ @hilaryr has some nerve. Perhaps @CuomoPrimeTime and @CNN should stop giving plantation owners air time to spew their hateful rhetoric,” said one social media user.

"angry black women", @hilaryr has some nerve. Perhaps @CuomoPrimeTime and @CNN should stop giving plantation owners air time to spew their hateful rhetoric. https://t.co/VAUAtA0cEu pic.twitter.com/3jkHvIghyx — Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) March 6, 2020

Another wrote, “Dear white people, the quickest way to social media purgatory is to say ‘angry black women’. They about to come for you lady…”

Dear white people, the quickest way to social media purgatory is to say “angry black women”. They about to come for you lady 💀💀💀 https://t.co/lKtFbYmQwn — T Mil (@t23mil_) March 6, 2020

She said in a follow-up tweet, “…I have nothing but the upmost respect for Nina, her experience as a person of color, and the fight she’s waging in this election. Wake up this morning to this: I apologized + I take full responsibility. I look forward to the rest of the primary seeking common ground.”

The united front that is social media are not here for Rosen and her racist tropes.

