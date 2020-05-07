He’s Rich, For Real: Tyler Perry Reportedly Lets Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into His Mega Mansion

Madea Welcomes The Royal Family.

Unfortunately, for Tyler Perry fans, this is not an actual movie title. But the sentiment rings true, considering Tyler Perry is housing Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, according to DailyMail.com.

Yes, you read right, Tyler Perry is actually so rich that he has a mansion that meets the standards of the royal family. The couple is reportedly staying in Perry’s $18 million mansion in a very exclusive, gated community in L.A. Their 1-year-old son Archie is also staying on the premise.

Perry’s residence sits in Beverly Ridge Estates, which is filled with celebrities. The Tuscan-style home is spacious to say the least. It has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and basically every amenity you can imagine, according to DailyMail.com. The family has reportedly been living in the mansion since the end of March. Before this, they were staying at a waterfront home in Vancouver Island since they announced that they were stepping down from their royal duties back in January. Eventually, the family left for California after Canada announced it would be restricting its borders in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been spotted around L.A. a couple of times since their move. They’ve volunteered for a local charity by dropping off food to locals who are vulnerable to catching the coronavirus and they’ve also been spotted taking their royal dogs for a walk.

It’s not clear whether Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are renting Perry’s mansion or staying as guests, considering there’s no record of the mansion being sold. It’s believed that Oprah made the connection between Perry and the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan are currently producing a documentary series with Oprah, while Perry has been tight with Oprah for a while. He’s broadcasted various successful shows on her OWN television network.

A DailyMail.com source said the Sussexes team “helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.”

“Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team,” the source said. “Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips. It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA.”

Perry custom built his 24,000 square foot mansion from scratch after he bought the 22 acres of land it sits on for $4.3 million in 2004.

Perry is reportedly worth $600 million by the way.

Despite having a mansion in L.A. the actor, producer, studio owner and overall entertainment mogul mostly lives in Atlanta where he runs the Tyler Perry Studios production company.

For more pics of his L.A. mansion, however, you can check them out here.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s Why Holding Off Evictions And Foreclosures Isn’t Enough For Black People During COVID-19

Indianapolis Protests The Police Shooting Of Sean Reed In 25 Powerful Photos

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

Also On NewsOne: