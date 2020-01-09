Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Critics Cry White Tears After ‘Independence’ Announcement

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would “step back as senior members” of Britain’s royal family, the response has been polarizing. While some folks were happy Meghan would be distancing herself from the scope of the racist U.K. media, other naysayers were crying white tears about the transition.

Prince Harry and Meghan made their announcement on Wednesday via an Instagram post. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the post read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Harry and Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles and lived in Canada for a couple years while starring in the TV drama “Suits,” will no longer live full-time in the U.K. Instead, they said they will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.”

Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying “these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Despite the measured announcement, certain fanatics — e.g. White people loyal to the crown — nearly had a meltdown about the Duke and Duchess’ decision.

Piers Morgan in particular had some harsh words for the two. He tweeted on Wednesday, “The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy.”

*NEW: The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy.

My new column: https://t.co/TrLTlcsQ1n pic.twitter.com/fGG537Ay6H — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2020

Many people are worried that Prince Harry and Meghan will continue to live a privileged life via taxpayers and the royals dollars.

But again, if you read their announcement, the two said they plan on sharing the “full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.” The two have kept people updated to a degree by launching a website, SussexRoyal.com, detailing some of their plans.

For example, they intend to keep the Frogmore Cottage gifted to them and owned by Queen Elizabeth II as their official U.K. residence. The two will also no longer participate in the Royal Rota system, which allows the U.K. print and broadcast outlets exclusive access to the royal family’s official engagements. The two further stated that they would continue their royal patronages of multiple charities based in the U.K. while also working to mold their own Sussex Royal charity around “community action” and “progressive change.”

The Duke and Duchess also reiterated that they will be “members of the Royal Family with financial independence” which should “enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally.” The two will no longer take money from the Sovereign Grant, which is the annual funding of the monarchy that they say covered 5% of their official office expenses.

But despite this news, along with the racist coverage Meghan has received from the press and Meghan’s own confession that the spotlight has been very difficult, many white tears have been flowing about the Duke and Dutches decision. Check out some of the most intense responses in the tweets below.

SEE ALSO:

Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow Manages Support From Community

Twitter Is Completely Over It After Trump Tries To Blame Iranian Attacks On Obama