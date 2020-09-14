Mara Brock Akil Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

From Girlfriends to Being Mary Jane producer and screenwriter Mara Brock Akil has brought us definitive shows that capture the essence of the Black experience. Brock Akil will continue to bring poignant narratives to life through a new deal with Netflix, Deadline reported.

Mara Brock Akil Inks Overall Deal With Netflix As Streamer Sets Premiere Date For Her Series ‘Girlfriends’ https://t.co/in7qZmDOPH pic.twitter.com/IKBsCLG8bk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2020

The Game creator recently inked a multi-year deal with the company to develop an array of original content. The partnership was announced prior to the addition of Girlfriends to the Netflix roster and the 20th anniversary of the show that chronicled the lives of beloved characters Joan, Maya, Lynn and Toni. Brock Akil, who says the partnership with Netflix is a dream come true, wants to continue to use her artistry and platform to amplify stories of women, the Black community and other underrepresented groups. “It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals—telling human stories for a global audience,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with–I can’t wait to work closely with Channing Dungey and her team to launch some great stories.”

Channing Dungey, who serves as VP of Original Series at Netflix, says her “signature storytelling, authentic perspective and captivating characters” will further engage Netflix’s audience.

This isn’t the only deal that Brock Akil has inked this year. She signed a script deal with Fox Entertainment in January. Black women are making power moves in the entertainment industry. Regina King made history by becoming the first Black woman director to premiere a film at the Venice Film Festival.

